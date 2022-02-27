NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly girls basketball made their second regional quarterfinals in three years.
The Lady Dogs’ season would come to an abrupt ending on Tuesday night as Hitchcock was able to defeat them in the third round by a score of 76-49.
However, New Waverly landed several season honors, including four out of the top five awards.
Senior guard Daneshia “Shay” Harris was voted to her second District MVP award as she guided the Lady Dogs offensively. Harris finished her career in New Waverly scoring over 1,500 points in three seasons.
Junior Bre Sykes also received honors as she was voted district 23-3A’s Defensive MVP after the season. Freshman Mallie West was another key factor for the Lady Dogs’ success and she was named the District New Comer of the Year in her efforts.
Savanna Chitwood, Keaten Davidson and Keziah Eldrige were all named to the district second team.
While the Lady Dogs were guided to a 24-3 record overall, head coach Donna Gilliam was voted to be the district 23-3A Coach of the year, rounding out the district superlatives.
Allissa Goffney, Elizabeth Holtey, Skylee Espinosa and Kaci James were honorable mentions this season and with all of them having at least one season left in a New Waverly uniform, will have a chance to make some noise next season.
The All-District Academic team is made up of Harris, West, Holtey, Sykes and Chitwood.
