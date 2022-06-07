NEW WAVERLY —New Waverly softball advanced to the UIL regional quarterfinals before having their season cut short by East Bernard.
Along the way, New Waverly won the district 23, 3A district title as well as a bi-district championship and area championship.
“I think we meet our expectations for the season,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “We had a pretty good playoff run. We had to face some competition we have never seen before. Once you get two to three rounds deep you start seeing things you don’t normally see on a regular basis. Overall I thought it was a good year.”
New Waverly saw plenty of offensive explosion throughout their season and progressed into the district season. Once the Lady Dogs got to a full district season they outscored opponents 157-27.
The Lady Dogs would see plenty of production from freshman Mallie West and senior Cecilia Vasquez, who bat first and second respectively.
Vasquez would boast a team high .685 batting average over 30 games played with 61 hits. She also had one strikeout that came in the Lady Dogs’ opening game against East Bernard. Two days later, she sent two balls over the fence to collect her eighth and ninth home runs of the year.
West would then find her way on the everyday roster after the basketball season ended, she would tally 23 total games with a .464 average.
Senior Samantha Temple saw a strong season at the plate as well. In 29 games played, she would bat a .483 with 13 doubles on the year. She would also drive in 30 runs for the Lady Dogs.
New Waverly had one more hitter over the .400 mark and it was senior Ashley Billnoske who finished with a .429.
With all the offensive production, New Waverly’s defense had wiggle room for errors
“Anytime you can score a lot of runs it takes the stress off the pitcher,” Carlson said. “We had some times where we didn’t put up enough runs but most of the time we produced 15-17 runs. It takes a lot of pressure off you.”
West served as the Lady Dogs’ primary pitcher for district play. She would finish the year with 92.2 innings of work which totaled 53% of the innings for New Waverly. In her work, she would post an ERA of 1.662.
She would also strike out 154 batters and allow 22 earned runs off 76 hits.
As West is a freshman, New Waverly knows where a majority of their pitching will come from over the course of the next three years.
New Waverly had Temple to turn to on the mound. She would throw 66 innings for the Lady Dogs where she had an ERA of 4.242.
“[West] is going to be the centerpiece for us,” Carlson said. “She is such a consistent pitcher and she throws strikes. Her IQ for the game is up there with college-level girls. Our challenge next year will be trying to find somebody that can catch her regularly and for our offense to put up runs for her.”
While New Waverly saw success, they had some success during the season.
At times, New Waverly saw four freshmen in the lineup and with eight seniors leaving due to graduation, the experience could be something they need to keep their pace.
“We had six seniors but we also had four freshmen and we started four freshmen at times,” Carlson said. “We are losing the whole in-field and those will be tough to replace. Losing Samantha Temple as a pitcher is going to be tough. We are also losing a division one catcher. Those girls brought a lot of playoff experience and never missed it in their career.”
