Several New Waverly girls basketball players received District 23-3A honors this week, with Shay Harris leading the way as the league’s MVP.
Brianna Sykes and Savanna Chitwood represented the Lady Bulldogs on the all-district first team, while Alana Curl, Karley Dipprey and Addison Dowies earned second-team recognition. Morgan Smith, Harlee Hatcher and Kaitlyn Williams were honorable mentions.
In addition to being recognized for their success on the court, Harris, Chitwood, Sykes, Smith and Williams were also named academic all-district.
