The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs burst out of the gates during Friday’s home opener, but didn’t sustain their strong start over the course of the match.
After jumping to an early lead over Navasota in the first set, New Waverly fell into a slump and didn’t recover.
The Lady Dogs ultimately fell in three sets (24-26, 8-25, 14-25). However, first-year head coach Carly Dyess remains confident that her team is headed in the right direction.
“We have great team chemistry, and they're a very athletic group, so we're excited,” Dyess said. “It's still very early and we're still testing some things out to find the right group, but we're excited … We can't hang our heads.”
New Waverly began the match on a hot streak, but after building a 7-1 lead in the first set, Navasota went on a 12-5 run to pull ahead. The teams traded leads for the remainder of the set, but Navasota was able edge out the Lady Dogs 26-24.
After dropping the first set, New Waverly appeared to lose steam. The Lady Bulldogs fell victim to big runs by their opponent, and struggled to find footing as they fell in the final two sets 25-8 and 25-14.
“We came out very strong, but got in a little bit of a slump,” Dyess said. “I don't we recovered from it completely. That's something we're working on, but it's an easy fix.”
Despite the loss, Dyess sees reasons for optimism in her team throughout the start of the season.
“I think they're buying into the new coaches,” the coach added. “We've never seen them play before, so we're still figuring out the group of girls that work best together. But they're really buying in and working extremely hard for us.”
New Waverly returns to the court on Tuesday with a road match at Mexia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.