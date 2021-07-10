After missing out on the opportunity to host their summer camp last year, the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs are eager to bring back the annual event later this month.
Third-year head coach Carly Dyess recognized the benefit her team received from the preseason tuneup during her first year at the helm. With last year’s camp being wiped out due to the pandemic, the coach is looking forward to the chance to build some positive momentum heading into her team’s 2021 campaign.
“I'm excited that we get to have a camp this year,” Dyess said. “We were planning to have one last year but COVID hit, so we're excited to be back in the gym in the summer. I think the camp really benefited us my first year in 2019, so Coach Briggs and I are very excited that we are allowed to have that again this year. We're hoping for a good turnout and excited to get things back rolling.”
This year’s camp is set to run from July 28-30, with two-a-days scheduled to begin on August 2 — the following Monday. Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell, who Dyess coached under in club ball, will be coming in to run the high school portion of the camp each day from 12-3 p.m.
“I intentionally do camp during the last week in July for that reason,” Dyess said. “I think it'll be good to have Coach Hassell touch base on some of those fundamentals and get the rust off, that way we can keep taking steps forward when we come in on August 2. I tell the girls all the time that we have to know the basics, and I think Coach Hassell will do a good job of touching base on all those things.”
Dyess and assistant coach Kaitlin Briggs, meanwhile, will work with incoming 5th-8th graders in the mornings from 9-11 a.m.
“We take our junior high program very seriously because that's where it all starts,” she said. “We'll do a bunch of basic fundamentals with them as well so that they're ready for their season. They'll implement some of the things we do at the high school, that way they're ready to roll when they're incoming freshmen in a couple years.”
Those interested in more information regarding New Waverly’s volleyball camp should email Dyess at cdyess@new-waverly.k12.tx.us.
“We're just very excited to be back in the gym,” the coach added. “It looks like we're going to have a bunch of younger kids, so that's always a positive for the program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.