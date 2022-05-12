NEW WAVERLY — After getting eliminated in the area round of the UIL playoffs in 2021, New Waverly is headed back to the UIL regional quarterfinals.
New Waverly defeated Kountze 6-4 last Friday to set up a three-game series with East Bernard.
“I think it’s going to be a pitching duel,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “East Bernard has a pitcher that is headed to Baylor in a couple of years. She has 300 strikeouts. The key for us will be bunt coverage, not giving up walks and having the bottom of our lineup putting the ball in play.”
New Waverly’s offense tore through district play and the bi-district round of the playoffs. Led by senior Cecilia Vasquez, the Lady Dog’s offense doesn’t want to slow down.
In their playoff game last Friday, New Waverly was able to collect seven hits. One positive they had was putting the ball in play to force errors, which forced two. This played a big part as they allowed three runs to score.
While the offense needs to stay dominant, Carlson said they have to find more production from their bottom four. New Waverly gained zero hits and just one base runner from senior Savanna Chitwood with a walk.
In that game, they struck out five times with four of them coming from the bottom of the order.
New Waverly solely relied on their top five hitters to bring in runs and as the playoffs continue to get deeper. They will need more production to keep their season alive against the solid pitching from East Bernard’s Alexis Warncke.
Warncke is a junior for East Bernard and has pitched in 27 games, resulting in 20 wins. She throws strikes and has sent 300 opponent batters back to the dugout on them.
“In their last series against Hungton both teams got runs on errors and pass balls,” Carlson said. “When you get this deep in the playoffs, the hits aren’t going to come as easily. You have to find other ways to score. Moving runners is going to be key. I think you have to be creative and you have to produce.”
However, the Lady Dogs have freshman lefthander Mallie West.
West brings something that not a lot of teams see coming from the left side. She has thrown a team high 86 pitches and has struck out 145 batters. In those innings, she has an ERA of 1.709.
With opposing teams not seeing anything come from that side, she can change the game.
New Waverly also has senior first baseman and pitcher Samantha Temple to come in relief. Temple hasn’t pitched in a while but found herself throwing 60 innings of work in the preseason. She started 10 games and has added 113 strikeouts to her resume.
“It’s more relaxed in my mind knowing that if one of them is not getting the job done, I have another one,” Carlson said. “Samantha has had some really good outings this year. It’s always an advantage when you have two pitchers.”
New Waverly and East Bernard will face off in a three-game series starting Thursday. The first game will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The series will conclude on Saturday with game two starting at 6 p.m. with the potential of a game three following.
