NEW WAVERLY — After clinching another district title, New Waverly softball will head back into the UIL Texas playoffs as a top seed.
The Lady Dogs saw an offensive performance that ran past district opponents while freshman left-handed pitcher Mallie West shut down opposing teams.
“Our mindset going into the postseason is to just hit the ball,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “We have to put the ball in play and we have to be smart. We have to have situational hitting. We have to throw strikes and we can’t beat ourselves. We are at the point of the season where I’m not saying we have to play perfectly but we have to try and play perfectly. We need to try and minimize all mistakes and see where it takes us.”
The Lady Dogs dropped their opening game in their district schedule when they played Hardin and they lost the game 4-6, but then went on a tear. The Lady Dogs would go on to outscore opponents 153-21 in their next 11 games.
Led by senior Cecilia Vasquez, New Waverly’s offense has a team batting average of .419, however, the senior is batting a .693 on the year. In her 99 plate appearances, she has landed 52 hits, with 31 of them being for extra bases; she also hit for the cycle in a game earlier this season. While all of her numbers are impressive, the one that stands out the most is her zero strikeouts this season.
While she stands at the top, fellow senior Samantha Temple is another strong bat for New Waverly. Temple is currently batting a .527 as the Lady Dogs hit the turn into playoffs. The duo of Vasquez and Temple has batted in a total of 64 runs during the season.
But as a whole, the Lady Dog offense has 10 players with double-digit hits, which has the team at a total of 283 hits for the season.
“Since we got through the Franklin tournament, that’s when we started clicking,” Carlson said. “We got the basketball girls in and we started to feel comfortable. We got about three games a day during that tournament and I feel like if the back of our lineup can produce a little bit, I think the top can get us enough. We have to pull on the same side of the rope.”
On the flip side, New Waverly’s pitching staff is led by West.
West has thrown a season-high 72 innings pitched, facing 298 batters. She would go on to strike out 119 batters on the season while walking 19. She came on and became a strong asset for this Lady Dog team.
Despite West being the ace for this team, New Waverly has turned to Temple on some occasions. Temple saw 60 innings of work in 14 games, she would also strike out 113 batters.
“I think the sky's the limit for her,” Carlson said. “She can control five pitches and she’s walked 13 girls in the district. She has precision control for the most part. With her coming from the left side and the speed that she throws, I feel confident with her. We just have to give her run support and that’s cost us a few games this year.”
As the playoffs become a win-or-go-home scenario, the Lady Dogs will put a bi-district championship on the line on Thursday. New Waverly will face Brazos and Navasota with first pitch coming at 7:30 p.m.
