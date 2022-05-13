WALLER — New Waverly softball took the field in game one of the UIL regional quarterfinals but after they committed 13 errors, they have their backs against the wall.
The Lady Dogs dropped the first game to East Bernard 11-1, but only one of the runs was earned.
“I don’t know if it was nerves or the big crowd,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “I don’t know if it was us not used to being this far in the playoffs. Fundamentals were going to win the game and fundamentals lost it for us. You cannot have double-digit errors and be in any game. It doesn’t matter how well you hit, it’s how this game is played.”
New Waverly gave the ball to their freshman Mallie West in game one. She would throw a complete game on 141 pitches.
West would also allow just five hits to five of the 36 batters she faced. While West had a solid game in the circle with 10 strikeouts, her defensive support wasn’t there.
The top of the fourth is where things got rough. East Bernard would get on first after a throwing error by senior first baseman Samantha Temple. This created a domino effect.
East Bernard would use a single and back-to-back dropped fly balls to hold a 3-0 lead over the Lady Hornets early.
This type of game would continue for New Waverly in the top of the fifth as well. The Brahmarettes would lead 5-0 and New Waverly was struggling to find any offensive help with nine outs left in the game.
“I thought Mallie threw incredibly,” Carlson said. “I thought she kept us in the game. Our defense let us down. Both pitchers took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and one play dominoed from there. We haven’t played like that all year. She gave everything she could to get us through and we couldn’t help her.”
Senior catcher Cecilia Vasquez was able to grab the Lady Dogs’ first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth. This was the first time New Waverly had a base runner in the game. Ashley Billnoske would also turn around a base hit in the inning, giving New Waverly a chance to score.
Those were New Waverly’s only hits of the game.
Back-to-back infield pop outs would end the run and New Waverly was headed back to the field.
While hits were scarce, New Waverly was able to move some runners around. In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Dogs drew back-to-back walks, putting a runner at first and second. After a passed ball allowed the third walk of the inning, Vasquez would steal home, grabbing the Lady Dogs’ lone run of the game.
“I think we have to have another day of solid hitting practice,” Carlson said. “We have to crank up the machine about as high as it can go. We can’t let the umpires make any decisions for us and we have to use all of our swings up. We just have to find a way. You have to get up there and grind.”
With this being a three-game series, New Waverly still has a chance to advance. With no game on Friday, they hit the field in order to try and fix their mistakes.
The series will resume on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Waller, game three is set to follow if needed.
