The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs dominated the competition at Thursday’s District 23-3A track and field meet, winning the team title in addition to a handful of individual championships.
Brianna Sykes, Brooke Munoz, Alana Curl and Daneshia Harris finished first in the 400- and 800-meter relays, with Curl (100m hurdles), Harris (100m) and Munoz (300m hurdles) also winning individual events. Callaway Edney took home the title in the 1600m and 3200m, while Sunny Horner won the 800m.
Sykes finished second in the triple jump and fourth in the 100m, Harris placed second in the long jump, Curl took third in the long jump and fifth in the 1600m, Munoz was fourth in the triple jump and Jaselyn Dunn placed fourth in the 400m and sixth in the 300m hurdles. Madison Shaw finished fifth in the 800m, Alyssa Palmer was sixth in the 3200m and the 1600m relay team of Dunn, Cook, Edney and Karley Dipprey finished fifth.
These girls will advance to the area round on April 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.