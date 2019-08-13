Sam Houston State football fans will be hearing a different voice on the radio when the 2019 season kicks off later this month.
KSAM — the broadcast rights holder for Bearkat football games — announced Tuesday that Rob Hipp will be taking over play-by-play duties, replacing longtime radio voice Kooter Roberson.
“We want to thank Kooter for his years of service and dedication as the voice of Bearkat athletics,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. “For years his broadcast calls were synonymous with Sam Houston. We respect the decision that was made by KSAM as we look ahead to this next chapter in our partnership.”
Hipp joins the Sam Houston State radio booth after several years working in the Austin area, where he broadcasted games at the high school and college level, as well as the NBA G-League. Brian Adams, a former Bearkat quarterback, is set to return in the booth as a color analyst.
“KSAM-FM is extremely proud of the decades-long relationship with Sam Houston State University,” HEH Communications general manager Steve Everett said in a statement. “It has been our privilege to broadcast conference championships and national championship appearances over the years. The future of Sam Houston State Athletics is incredibly bright, and yet to be written, but the stories of Bearkat glory will be told by Rob Hipp and Brian Adams.”
Sam Houston State opens its season on August 31 at New Mexico.
