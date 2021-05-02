Alpha Omega Academy sent three members of its track and field team to the TAPPS 3A state meet, with one bringing home a pair of gold medals in her last run with the Lady Lions.
Senior Jessica Kohers finished her AOA career on Saturday in Waco with two state championship medals, one in the 1600m and the 800m. She also set a new school record for the 1600m.
“I’ve been practicing very hard for many years to try and reach this goal,” Kohers said. “It’s nice to know that the early morning practices have paid off, especially since last year’s season was canceled. I am very excited that we were able to run today and finish off the season strong.”
“It’s hard to hold back the tears,” Alpha Omega head coach Charlotte Collier added. “I am going to miss her but I’m glad she went out the way she did with a school record in the mile and ran really hard in the 800.”
Jessica has been a staple of the Alpha Omega track team, as well as cross country and volleyball, in her time at AOA. Now, she has a school record to go along with all her accolades.
“It’s hard for me to believe that was my last race,” Kohers said. “I’ve been running track for five years and some of my most favorite memories have come from track. On the last stretch of the race, I just gave it my all because I knew that it was going to be my last time.”
The Lions also took two other runners to state in Katherine Burnett and Nicole Kohers.
Burnett is a sophomore, who raced in the 100m hurdles and finished in seventh place.
Nicole also ran in her first state championship, after taking three years off to focus on softball, and finished in fifth place in the 200m hurdles.
“Katherine didn’t run her best race, but it was her first time and she competed well,” Collier said. “Nicole ran really well, and she had a great time. It was among her fastest times.”
Alpha Omega’s season has officially reached its end. However, the hardware will stay with them forever.
“They are all sweet girls and it was a good ending to a long season,” Collier said.
