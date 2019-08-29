Sam Houston State senior receiver Nathan Stewart said it loud and clear this week: “It’s a bounce-back season.”
We’ll get a look at just how much the Bearkats have rebounded Saturday, as they open the 2019 season with a road game at New Mexico.
Sam Houston State is attempting to claim its fourth win over an FBS opponent, while also proving that last year was a fluke. The Kats went 6-5 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2010, but have expressed optimism — albeit amid uncertainty in some areas — that they can get back in the FCS title hunt.
Here’s a look at three keys for Sam Houston State in Saturday’s opener, which is set to begin at 5 p.m.
Get in a rhythm early
Starting strong is going to be critical for the Bearkats as they attempt to become the latest Southland Conference team to upset an FBS opponent — Nicholls downed Kansas early last season, sparking momentum on its way to a co-conference championship.
With a bevy of new pieces, New Mexico could potentially stumble out of the blocks. The Lobos have 20 junior college transfers, as well as new coordinators on both sides of the ball. They also have four options they are trying to decide from at quarterback … with no clearcut favorite.
If new Mexico starts slow, which is entirely possible, the Kats have to pounce.
Harass the quarterback
New Mexico’s 17 interceptions as a team last season tied for the seventh most in the FBS, and there’s no indication yet that the Lobos’ passing game has made significant strides forward. This could play directly into the Bearkats’ strengths.
Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler has stated that the current group of defensive backs has the potential to be the best secondary he’s ever coached. The Bearkats boast five returning DBs that combined to start 44 games last season, while adding transfers Dwayne Williams and KJ Gray from Oregon State and Rutgers, respectively.
If Sam Houston State’s seasoned defensive front can apply pressure on the quarterback, the secondary will have an opportunity to feast on whoever New Mexico trots out behind center.
Stay healthy
While it may sound simple, it cannot be emphasized enough how important it is for the Bearkats to stay healthy on Saturday.
The injury bug bit Sam Houston State bad in 2018, and it played a large role in the team’s downfall. This was especially true on the offensive line, where the Kats where forced to start eight different players.
Sam Houston State has a potential two-headed monster in the backfield with returning starter Kyran Jackson and Texas transfer Toneil Carter, but they won’t be able to showcase their talents if the big guys start dropping.
