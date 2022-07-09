HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston State University’s head football coach is set to speak at the annual event hosted by The Walker County Area Alumni & Friends Club.
The event will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 at General’s Market on the campus of Sam Houston State University with K.C. Keeler being the keynote speaker. It also gives fans a one-on-one experience with Keeler.
Tickets are available to the public for this event. A ticket includes a plate, a drink and access to the salad bar.
There will also be a booth set up for patrons to purchase season tickets to all home Bearkat games.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 through https://secure.touchnet.com/C21329_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2276. Space is limited and walkups may be turned away.
“This event is typically held before the start of football season,” said Assistant Director of Club and Constituent Programs Breanna Provost. “We invite coach Keeler and some players to chat with us about the upcoming football season. A lot of the alumni and people in Walker County are big football fans and they can learn about the program.”
