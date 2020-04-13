Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler has been around college football for over four decades, dating back to his playing days at Delaware, but he’s never seen anything like this.
“Obviously we all love the great game of football, but there are a lot more important things right now,” the coach said of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 22,000 American lives and left countless communities on lockdown.
“Just making sure we're safe and looking out for each other is the most important thing right now.”
The coronavirus has already canceled spring practice, and continues to cast a cloud of uncertainty over the 2020 season.
Some coaches — such as Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, who recently apologized after stating goals of a May 1 return date — have expressed an urgent desire to get back to business as usual. Keeler and the Bearkats have taken a different approach, however, placing football on the backburner and safety at the forefront for the moment.
“The virus is going to determine our timetable,” Keeler said. “If that means we have an abbreviated season, if that means we play in the spring or if that means we have a normal season, it is what it is. The biggest tragedy would be to start a season and stop a season. We don't want to do that. There's a reason why we have health experts and there's a reason why you listen to those people, so that's what we're going to do. …
“I would feel uncomfortable having them in a locker room situation if we don't have a lot more answers than we have right now. Nobody wants to have a season more than I do, but I'm more concerned about the safety of our players, fans, secretaries, maintenance people, equipment managers and all those things. I think you have to prioritize what's most important — and the most important thing is to move prudently, not too quickly.”
According to an Associated Press report, the NCAA formed a working group last week “to look at issues such as how much preseason practice and conditioning would be required once play is green-lighted again.” The NCAA told the AP “it is premature to establish a timeline for when these scenarios may be put into place.”
But while the circumstances surrounding the upcoming season are far from ordinary, the Bearkats have placed an emphasis on finding some normalcy.
Players and position coaches are able to meet regularly via Zoom, with Keeler checking in on a different group each day. Parker and Susana Whiteman — the team’s strength coach and nutritionist, respectively — have also been providing guidance to student-athletes on how to take care of their bodies during the pandemic.
As a result of coronavirus-related restrictions, however, keeping in shape hasn’t been without its challenges.
“I was talking to K.J. Gray, who is in North Jersey, and he tried to run in the park and they kicked him out,” Keeler said. “Ramon Jefferson is in the Bronx right in the middle of this thing and he goes, 'Coach, I can't leave the apartment unless it's for food or to get medication from a pharmacy.' All of our guys are dealing with it a little differently depending on where they're at, but the big thing we keep reminding them is to be smart and be safe, and we're going to get through this together.”
Although the team’s primary focus is away from the football field right now, Keeler acknowledges that he’s excited about the Kats’ potential for the upcoming season.
For the first time since two-time Walter Payton Award winner Jeremiah Briscoe was on campus, the Bearkats had their starting quarterback (junior-to-be Eric Schmid) in place when the offseason began. And while a pair of senior leaders have departed at linebacker, the majority of the pieces are back for a defense that ranked among the best in the country in 2019.
With in-person instruction not an option at the moment, the Sam Houston State coaching staff is leaning on its players to stay accountable and prepared for the return of football — whenever that may be.
“I think we're built to have a pretty good football team, but right now first is safety, second is academics and third is conditioning,” Keeler said. “Then the fourth thing we remind them is that when this is all over, there's going to be accountability.
“Did we do all the right things? Did we achieve what we needed to do academically? Did we grow offensively and defensively in terms of the meetings we had? And did we get our workouts in, even though there wasn't someone there to hold your hand?”
