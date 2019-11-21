Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler isn’t shy to admit that missing out of the postseason this year is one of the biggest disappointments of a coaching career that spans more than three decades. But for the same reason that last week’s playoff-eliminating loss to Northwestern State was perhaps the toughest he’s ever been a part of, it’s also been a rewarding journey.
“It's been hard, but in some ways it's been rewarding,” the veteran coach said. “You're around a group of great kids that have set a really high standard, and the accountability level is really important to them. It's tough because they put a lot into this season, and we only get one shot at this thing.”
The Bearkats still have one game left in the season, a Saturday afternoon showdown with Houston Baptist, but their fate has already been sealed. Last week’s upset loss removed them from the Southland Conference title hunt — and unofficially dashed any hopes of an at-large bid for the FCS playoffs.
After a rocky start, Sam Houston State appeared to be the most talented team in the Southland and capable of competing with anyone in the country. This was never more apparent than in the conference opener against Incarnate Word.
Sophomore Eric Schmid delivered the second-most prolific single-game passing performance in school history in his first game as the full-time starting quarterback, while the defense pitched a shutout until the final minutes. The end result was a 45-6 dismantling of the 2018 Southland co-champions.
Two drives into the Kats’ next game at McNeese, this promising outlook suddenly darkened.
Schmid took a hit after releasing a deep ball, and the diagnosis was a broken hand that would keep him sidelined for nearly two months. Amplifying the impact of Schmid’s absence was the fact that Sam Houston State didn’t have a healthy quarterback on its roster for this stretch — senior Mike Dare missed the season following hip surgery, forcing Ty Brock, who suffered a severe ankle sprain against UIW, to essentially play on one leg until Schmid’s return.
The Bearkats went 3-2 during this stretch. They picked up a shutout win over No. 9 Nicholls, but were also upset at home by Lamar and — with three starting defensive backs sidelined with injuries — surrendered a 16-point lead at Central Arkansas in a game that would’ve put them in the driver’s seat for a conference title.
“We all felt when that Incarnate Word game was over that we found the answer, and we were going to have one of the top-five offenses and defenses in the country,” Keeler said. “Then 11 plays later he breaks his hand, and we've sort of struggled ever since then.”
At Southland Conference media day in Houston this summer, Keeler acknowledged locker room issues that led to a missed playoff appearance in 2018. The coach is adamant that this year’s group is different, especially from a leadership perspective.
“There's a leadership factor that we've been craving, and we had it this year,” the coach said. “These are guys that take charge in the locker room, take charge when we travel and take charge on the practice field. They bring an energy every single day.”
This group of seniors will not be remembered for going out as conference champions. However, their coach is confident their impact will be felt well beyond the final snap on Saturday.
“The legacy they're going to leave isn't that they played for a conference championship ... it's going to be a legacy of, 'This is the standard we've set, and you guys need to keep that standard,'” he remarked.
Keeler often references ‘the standard’ when looking back on the 2019 season. This may appear to be nothing more than coachspeak at first, until examining the circumstances prior to last week’s game.
Entrenched in a four-way tie for first place with an opportunity to win out and likely secure a playoff spot, the team suspended senior receiver Nathan Stewart — the Southland’s all-time leader in receiving yards, and one of four FCS receivers to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in each of their first three seasons — for “missing a mandatory team function.”
Even with their season on the line, the team embraced the decision, with senior leaders using it as a teaching moment.
“We didn't bring one of our guys back for the last two games of the season, and (senior linebacker) Hunter Brown told the young guys, 'Listen, there's a standard you have to have. That standard is going to carry on from this point forward,'” Keeler said.
“Sometimes you have to make tough decisions, but it's been rewarding to see a group of seniors really take on the leadership role that these guys have.”
When Sam Houston State’s 2019 campaign comes to a close Saturday afternoon, there will undoubtedly be mixed emotions. It is only natural for a season filled with such skyscraping highs and devastating lows.
But as Southland foes prepare for the postseason while the Kats are left home, Keeler will ultimately look back with pride on an adversity-filled year that featured four FCS losses by a combined 14 points.
“I'll remember us going out there against Nicholls,” he said. “We didn't really have a quarterback and they're No. 9 in the country, and we find a way to throw all different sorts of things at them ... and beat one of the best teams in the country 17-0. And then the disappointment of not being to find ways to win a Lamar game or not being able to hold onto a 16-point advantage against Central Arkansas.
“There's a lot of disappointment, but at the same time, these kids have given me everything they've had. That's how I judge a season — what did they give me? They gave me everything and I'm very proud about that.”
