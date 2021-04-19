Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which honors the coach of the year in the FCS, following the Bearkats' first undefeated regular season since 2016.
Keeler — who became the first Sam Houston coach to win the award during that 2016 run — was one of 16 finalists announced on Monday. He is looking to join Mickey Matthews, Sean McDonnell and Craig Bohl as the only two-time recipients of the award.
This season's winner will be announced on May 4, with a 40-member national media panel voting on the award.
Below is the full list of finalists:
Scott Abell, Davidson (Pioneer)
Kevin Callahan, Monmouth (Big South)
Dave Cecchini, Bucknell (Patriot)
Curt Cignetti, James Madison (CAA)
Bryan Collins, LIU (Northeast)
Landon Fox, Valparaiso (Pioneer)
Jay Hill, Weber State (Big Sky)
Dean Hood, Murray State (Ohio Valley)
K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston (Southland)
Connell Maynor, Alabama A&M (SWAC)
Rod Milstead, Delaware State (MEAC)
Bobby Petrino, Missouri State (Missouri Valley)
Charles “Doc” Roberts, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
Danny Rocco, Delaware (CAA)
Kyle “Bubba” Schweigert, North Dakota (Missouri Valley)
Scott Wachenheim, VMI (Southern)
