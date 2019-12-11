The leader of the Sam Houston State Bearkats was recognized this week among the most accomplished college football coaches ever.
With the 150th college football season approaching its end, ESPN unveiled its list of the 150 greatest coaches in college football history — voted on by a panel of 150 “influential figures and minds from across college football.” Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler made the list, coming in at No. 149.
It’s no surprise the Keeler, the winningest coach percentage-wise in SHSU history, made the list. The former Delaware linebacker returned to his alma mater after going 88-21-1 in eight seasons at Rowan College. He led the Blue Hens to the 2003 Division I-AA national championship and an 86-52 record before landing at Sam Houston State, where he’s gone 59-22 since his arrival in 2014.
Boosting Keeler’s résumé are 233 career wins, nine conference titles and 15 postseason appearances, as well as the fact that he’s only had two losing seasons in 26 years as a head coach. And he’s not the only FCS/Division I-AA representative to find their way onto the list.
Below are some of these individuals to make the cut:
5. Eddie Robinson, Grambling (1941-42, 1945-1997)
It’s impossible to have a discussion about the most legendary coaches in college football history without mentioning Eddie Robinson — evidenced by the Eddie Robinson Award, which honors the top coach in FCS football. Robinson won 408 games, nine black college national championships and 17 SWAC titles during a prolific head coaching career, all of which was spent at Grambling.
25. Harold (Tubby) Raymond, Delaware (1966-2001)
Harold (Tubby) Raymond, Keeler’s longtime mentor and predecessor at Delaware, was another DI-AA/FCS icon to land near the top of the list. Raymond spent his entire head coaching career with the Blue Hens, winning three national titles and reaching the NCAA playoffs 16 times before handing the reins of the program over to his former player.
35. Jim Tressel, Youngstown State (1986-2000)
While Jim Tressel may be best known for winning a BCS National Championship and six Big Ten title at Ohio State, he’s also one of the most accomplished coaches in Division I-AA history. Tressel led Youngstown State to 135 wins and four national titles — all of which were claimed in a six-year span in the 1990s.
57. Jerry Moore, Appalachian State (1989-2012)
Before North Dakota State’s current reign of dominance there was Appalachian State, and leading the way was head coach Jerry Moore. After nearly stepping away from the game for good, Moore took over the Mountaineers in 1989. He proceeded to win 215 games, 10 conference titles and three consecutive FCS national championships from 2005-07. Included in this run was a shocking upset of No. 5 Michigan at the Big House in the 2007 season opener.
60. Roy Kidd, Eastern Kentucky (1964-2002)
Similar to fellow greats such as Robinson and Raymond, Roy Kidd spent all 39 years of his career at one school. Kidd led Eastern Kentucky to 16 conference titles and two national championships, with his 314 wins ranking second all-time among FCS/DI-AA coaches.
100. Erk Russell, Georgia Southern (1982-89)
After nearly two decades as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, Erk Russell became the first head coach at a Georgia Southern football program that had been dormant for 40 years. The Eagles moved to DI-AA in 1984, and Russell would go 70–14 with national championships in 1985, 1986 and 1989 — taking home the Eddie Robinson Award in his final year.
