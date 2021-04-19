Sam Houston defensive lineman Jahari Kay is in the running for the top defensive honor in the FCS.
Kay was named one of 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award on Monday. The senior recorded 22 tackles (10 solo), eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and three QB hurries in six regular-season games, as the Bearkats rolled to an undefeated Southland Conference title and No. 2 overall seed for the FCS playoffs.
Below is the full list of Buck Buchanan Award finalists:
Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State, LB, Sr. (Big South)
Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa, NT, Sr. (Missouri Valley)
Colby Campbell, Presbyterian, LB, Sr. (Pioneer)
Isaiah Chambers, McNeese, DE, Grad (Southland)
Chris Edmonds, Samford, DB, So. (Southern)
Mike Greene, James Madison, DL, Sr. (CAA)
Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, LB, Jr. (Patriot)
Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State, S, So. (Ohio Valley)
Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay, Nickel, Sr. (Ohio Valley)
Storey Jackson, Prairie View A&M, LB, Sr. (SWAC)
La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, Southern Utah, LB, Jr. (Big Sky)
Jahari Kay, Sam Houston, DE, Sr. (Southland)
Titus Leo, Wagner, LB, Jr. (Northeast)
Jordan Lewis, DE, Southern, DE, Jr. (SWAC)
Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, CB, Sr. (Southland)
Stone Snyder, VMI, LB, So. (Southern)
Tre Walker, Idaho, LB, Jr. (Big Sky)
Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, LB, So. (CAA)
