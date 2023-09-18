JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Welcome to Conference USA.
Sam Houston notched its second consecutive shutout to knock off Jacksonville State 2-0 in the CUSA opener on Sunday. The Bearkats improved to 3-3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Both teams battled back and forth for the majority of the first half before Sam Houston took a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute. Ariana Carrington scored what would prove the game winner on a shot in the bottom left of the goal. Carrington was able dribble past the sliding keeper to slot home the opener ust before the end of the first half. It was the second goal of the year for Carrington.
Pam Murray made it two for the Kats in the 63rd minute. She took a pass from Andrea Nugent, was able to flick it over the charging keeper and then headed the ball into the back of the net for her second goal of the season.
That was plenty for goalkeeper Savannah Hall to work with. She faced 13 shots and finished with four saves for her second clean sheet of the season.
The Kats return home for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff where Sam Houston will host Florida International on Thursday at Pritchett Field.
