HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston baseball used everything but the 27th out to defeat Baylor Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium.
Behind Anthony MacKenzie’s walk-off double, the Kats were able to get the 11-10 win over the Bears, despite committing five errors on defense.
“Welcome to midweek baseball this year,” said Jay Sirianni, Sam Houston head coach. “We played well, we just had to keep chugging along. Our pitching is a little thin right now but we were able to fill out the strike zone and give ourselves a chance.”
The Bearkats turned to Logan Hewitt to get the start Tuesday night but after an error by Wes Folse at second base, the Bears struck with two runs to open it up early. With both runs not being earned. The Bears answered that in the second inning with another two runs to make it 4-0 in the game.
Hewitt finished the game throwing 3.2 innings, giving up eight runs with four of them being earned. However, the Kats were able to see a plethora of arms in the game as five pitchers combined to finish the final five outs.
Freshman pitcher Dakota Palmer made his debut in the game throwing for one inning and striking out two along the way. Sam Houston used the arms of Alex Havlicek, Blane Romero, Hunter Murray and Gavin Coldiron to get the win. Those five gave up two runs.
“It was mix and match and trying to put guys into positions to be successful,” Sirianni said. “It was a lot of short goes and to change the look as much as we could, and it worked.”
“Those two guys [Palmer and Murray] work really hard and have been waiting for their opportunity. They have been ready for that situation and we are going to need it again. I think it’s just a credit to those kids for how hard they work day in and day out,” Sirianni said.
However, errors played a huge factor in this game for the Kats. With five of them on the day, Baylor only scored four earned runs during the game. With five different Bearkats collecting one, things defensively didn’t go as planned.
“Defense kind of comes and goes from time to time and a lot of it is tied to confidence,” Sirianni said. “We just have to keep coming along, keep working. We have a couple of guys out of position and that’s okay. We just have to keep playing hard.”
Sam Houston’s junior college transfer, Carlos Contreras, continued to show why he is back-to-back WAC batting titles as he garnered three hits through five at-bats. He would also drive in one run for the Kats.
To go along with Contreas, Walker Janek had a career day going 4-4 from the plate and fouling off six pitches before drilling a single through the left side to bring home senior Trent Touchet.
Sam Houston would then pitch a hit for Myles Jefferson with Christian Smith who would strike out looking in the ninth, putting the Kats to their final out before MacKenzie’s walk-off double.
“We were just trying to control the strike zone,” Sirianni said. “When out guys control the strike zone and put good swings on pitches they should hit hard and that’s what we’ve been able to do the last two weeks.”
Sam Houston will return to the diamond in a game against Rice before heading to Beaumont for another Western Athletic Conference weekend series against Lamar.
