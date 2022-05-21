HUNTSVILLE — With two strikes and two outs, Sam Houston freshman Lane Brewster hit a line drive over the right fielder to walk off ACU 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.
Colton Atkinson got the Saturday start for the Bearkats and threw a gem. He would throw five innings of two-hit baseball and would not allow a run in his time.
Sam Houston would then hold on to a 1-0 lead when he left the game. However, ACU wouldn’t go away quietly.
The Wildcats would hit a three-run blast over the right field wall to take the lead, leaving the Kats behind.
In the eighth, the Kats would rally to score three runs to tie up the game before turning to Logan Hewitt to finish the game in the top of the ninth. Hewitt would then get the three outs he needed to keep the game tied at four.
Now that the season has ended, Sam Houston will enter the WAC tournament as the one seed from the Southwest division. The Kats will face New Mexico State in the opening round of the double elimination game. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.