HOUSTON — Sam Houston closed out its weekend at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in walk-off fashion on Sunday
With the sun setting in the 10th inning at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Bearkats used a four-pitch walk by Trent Touchet, a pinch-runner in Erick Davila and a line-drive double into the gap by Clayton Chadwick to secure a 6-5 win over No. 13 TCU.
“What a fun ball game to be a part of,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “That’s a really good team over in the other dugout. We just kind of hung in and made the most of our opportunities. What a ball game, a lot of fun to be a part of that one.”
The bats were quiet for the Bearkats through the first three innings, but after a two-run second inning, the Kats had a chance. TCU took advantage of the early-inning slump and put up three runs during this stretch.
“I think the guys really stuck together and continued to work,” Sirianni said. “They just kept chugging along and got some opportunities — and we made the best of it.”
Once the Bearkats got within one run, the Horned Frogs responded. TCU added one more in the sixth, but it was all about the Bearkats in the seventh.
A two-out rally and back-to-back-to-back singles left two on for Touchet. That led to a triple that scored two more, givingthe Bearkats had their first lead of the game.
Touchet ended the day 2-of-4 with a two-RBI triple and perhaps the biggest walk of the night.
“Ah Trent, what a day,” Sirianni added. “He just sat there and worked while he waited. He gets the opportunity, and he makes the most. He’s deserved that for a long time.”
Pitching continued to be a strong point for the Bearkats. Lance Lusk got the start against the Horned Frogs and threw a solid five innings. The defense behind him gave three early errors that led to two unearned runs.
Then, with one out in the eighth Sirianni, turned to Alex Havlicek. He gave up one hit and one walk in his 10 batters faced.
“Sometimes you have to live with the guy you have out there. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Sirianni said. “He did a great job. I’m not scared to win or lose with your best guy at the end of the game.”
One thing that Sirianni pushed this weekend was that it’s not who you play, but how the team plays. Over the weekend they faced Rice, No. 10 Texas Tech and No. 13 TCU. They ended the tournament 2-1 and stayed competitive for the most of six innings against Tech.
“You have to play all nine innings and have to be dialed in for all 27 outs, offensively and defensively,” Sirianni said. “In these kinds of games against really good clubs, like we played all weekend, those opportunities show up and you have to make the most of them. You aren’t going to get a lot of chances.”
The Bearkats will travel to Austin for a Tuesday night matchup against another ranked opponent in No. 19 Texas. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
