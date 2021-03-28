It took an extra inning, but the Sam Houston Bearkats won their first Southland Conference series of the season in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon.
The Bearkats picked up a 7-6 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on an RBI single from Bryce Holmes, who drove in Gavin Johnson in the bottom of the 10th to seal an improbable comeback.
“I was hunting one pitch,” Holmes said. “He came at (Colton) Cowser early in the count with that same fastball. I knew he was going to come back with it, so it took it.”
The Bearkats trailed for their first 26 outs, falling behind 6-0 at one point, before tying it in the bottom of the ninth.
“It means a lot, if you are never out of the fight it’s a good thing,” Bearkats head coach Jay Sirianni said. “I heard one of the pitchers call ourselves the cardiac Kats. So, if that is what it takes, you gotta play every out.”
While the Bearkats finished strong in this one, the early innings proved to be a struggle. The Kats were able to gain six early hits, but no runners ever got further than second base. The first extra base hit of the game came off a Jack Rogers solo home run in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 6-2.
The ninth inning was a different story for the Bearkat offense. Colton Cowser came through with an RBI single that scored two which gave them a chance to get back in it. Blake Faecher hit the sac fly that scored the tying run, but it turned into a double play when Trent Touchet tried to outrun the throw into second.
“It’s not really healthy on your stomach,” Sirianni said. “Overall, it was good, we just got a big hit at the end.”
“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Holmes said. “Coaches have been on us about not giving up. We had to keep the mindset that the second you give up is the second you are done.”
Pitching for the Bearkats started slow. However, late help from the bullpen shut down the Islanders’ offense — which scored six runs in the first four innings.
Sirianni turned to Tanner Semera in the sixth inning and he pitched three innings of shutout baseball. After giving up two walks in the ninth, the ball was handed over to freshman Coltin Atkinson.
Atkinson finished the game striking out two batters in two no-hit innings.
“You can never go wrong when you have strike throwers,” Sirianni said. “That’s kinda what we ended up going with. Overall, I think it was just a good team win.”
With Sunday’s win, the Bearkats boost their conference record to 5-7. They will hit the road this week for a four-game series at Central Arkansas, which is set to start on Thursday.
“We gotta take the momentum to Arkansas and keep it rolling ... don’t stop,” Holmes said.
