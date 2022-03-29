NACOGDOCHES — Sam Houston baseball dropped the first game of the weekend series but quickly overcame that, winning the remaining two games to clinch the series.
The Bearkats would clinch the win on Sunday behind two record setting performances with transfer Carlos Contreras and pitcher Matt Dillard.
“I’m not sure you can have a day much better than that,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “Carlos got us out to a four run lead in the first inning and it let Dilly settle in. It was a big day all around for these guys.”
Contreras would open the game with a grand slam in the first inning giving the Kats an early 4-0 lead, but he would not stop there. Contreras would then bring home the next two Bearkat runs making it a 6-0 game in the second inning.
However, Contreras would finish the nine inning game going 5-5 and setting a new school record with nine runs batted in.
“It’s awesome, our guys did a really good job today with working the pitcher and gave me a chance to drive them in,” Contreras said. “Everybody had a good approach today and I had the opportunity to drive them all in.”
The addition of Contreras has been one that Sam Houston needed after losing centerfielder Colton Cowser to the MLB draft. Contreras is currently in the top-five of NCAA batting averages as he is batting a .454 with 44 hits on the year.
Not only is he making contact with the pitches, he’s doing it in quality positions. He leads the nation in RBI’s with 47 through 24 games played and outside of one series, he has shown no signs of slowing down.
As an offense, the Bearkats out scored SFA 20-13 over the weekend and the offense was settled in.
“It was a big time the way we came back and at really good at-bats and two strike approaches,” Contreras said. “We had a lot of two strike hits and we turned it around from game one. I’m really proud of how we responded.”
Dillard was the Sunday starter for the Kats and he did not disappoint. The junior lefty had a career outing striking out nine Lumberjacks in his seven innings pitched. Dillard would walk two batters with one earned run but two runners scored.
The nine strikeouts would be a new career high for Dillard who has been a mainstay for this pitching rotation that has caused the Bearkats problems all year.
“Matty did a good job and did exactly what we needed him to on a Sunday,” Sirianni said. “He came in and filled up the strike zone, especially with the lead. He did everything we wanted him to do today and he threw the ball really well.”
Another positive thing to come out of the weekend was Coltin Atkinson getting back on the mound. The sophomore came in relief during Saturday and was able to strike out two. Atkinson hasn’t seen the mound for the Beats since March 5th when he got the start against Texas Southern.
This is an arm that the Bearkats have missed during their weekend series and with a return starting back, he can be a big piece of this team for the rest of the season.
While the Kats were able to take the series over SFA, it proved more than just a series win. With their backs against the wall Sam Houston was able to show off what they are made of.
“There’s some toughness in this dugout and these guys got off the bus the last two days ready to compete. When you do that you have the chance to be in the fight, especially on the road,” Sirianni added.
