Sam Houston State is headed in the right direction as it prepares to kick off the 2019 volleyball season.
The Bearkats closed out the preseason Friday at Johnson Coliseum, sweeping St. Thomas in their final scrimmage before the season opener. The Kats won all four sets of the exhibition match (25-16, 25-13, 25-7, 25-11).
Preseason second-team all-Southland Conference selection Breanna Chausse had a match-high 12 kills for Sam Houston State, followed by teammates Samantha Rodgers and Catherine Krieger with 11 and 10, respectively. De’Janae Gilmore led the Bearkats with a pair of blocks, while Morgan Janda recorded 20 assists and Ashley Lewis had 19 digs — both match-bests.
Sam Houston State will open the season this weekend at Johnson Coliseum with the Bearkat Invitational. The Kats are scheduled to play their first match Friday at 6 p.m. against Louisiana Tech.
