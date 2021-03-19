The Sam Houston Bearkat volleyball team picked up its eighth consecutive win and stayed tied atop the Southland Conference standings with a 3-1 win at McNeese on Thursday night.
The Kats (8-1, 8-1 SLC) hit .250 for the match and used a balanced effort offensively with five players registering at least six kills, led by Ashley Lewis' 12 scores.
Sam Houston had little trouble in either of the first two sets, winning 25-20 and 25-16 before the Cowgirls (5-5, 5-5 SLC) kept things alive with a 25-21 win in the third set. However, the Kats had plenty left in the tank, getting it to a 24-19 advantage before a block my McKenzie Morvant and Catherine Krieger put a halt to the match at 25-22.
Krieger and Morvant finished with nine kills apiece, while Breanne Chausse had eight. De'Janae Gilmore also added six kills and made an impact at the net with a hand in six of the Kats' 10 blocks, helping hold the Cowgirls to just .139 hitting for the match.
Hannah Baker held down the back row with a match-high 22 digs, while Moran Janda continued her strong play at setter with 27 assists. Madilyn Miles also added 11 assists and six digs.
Sam Houston will look to keep its streak alive on Saturday when it travels to Nicholls to take on the Colonels. First serve is set for 11 a.m. from Thibodaux and can be followed on live stats at GeauxColonels.com.
