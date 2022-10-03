HOUSTON — Sam Houston notched its 60th victory over rival Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in what is being called the likely end to a 96-game run.
The Bearkats (2-2) would not hold a lead until 35 seconds remained in the game, when graduate running back Dezmon Jackson crossed the goal line for the game-tying touchdown. Sophomore kicker Seth Morgan would kick the game-winning point after to get the 17-16 win.
Sam Houston’s win would mark the second straight game-winning drive by junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker in the rivalry game. Shoemaker guided an 11-play, 79-yard drive that was kept alive on a third-and-nine. SFA’s Tkai Lloyd was flagged for a controversial personal foul call that gave SHSU and a fresh set of downs.
Once the Kats were in goal-to-go, they had to fight a fourth down but Carl Williams was flagged for being in the neutral zone and the Kats got another chance.
“I really think it's like a team thing, like the defense did a great job today,” Shoemaker said. “Like they held on, they gave us so many opportunities to go down and score until like that final drive. I really think it's been team and preparation, and the guys accepting me as their leader, and they did a great job.”
Sam Houston’s defense remains the reason they are still in games. SFA’s offense was shut down for the final 25 minutes of the game. The Lumberjacks garnered 85 yards in that time being forced to five punts and five three and outs.
The game even came down to a final defensive stop to get the win.
“Play the standard, perform and compete,” Sam Houston linebacker Toby Ndukwe said. “That's what we do on defense. (With) 35 seconds left, we know what's at stake. We were up, and we just -- winning. That's what's on our minds. Find a way to win, and we did.”
OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES
The Kats’ offense has stalled and it doesn’t look like it will pick up anytime soon. Shoemaker replaced transfer quarterback Jordan Yates two weeks ago against Texas A&M Commerce.
Shoemaker did something that Yates couldn’t in throwing a touchdown. But that doesn’t mean the offense is working.
In the Piney Woods game, the Kats were held to 299 yards of total offense. SFA gave them 98 yards in penalty yards, helping SHSU with four first downs off penalties.
The run game for the Kats still lacks a break-out game. Shoemaker led the Bearkats in rushing in the Battle of the Piney Woods with 56-net yards. SHSU even abandoned the run game early in the second half, despite it being a one-score game.
“I think we were a little hot and cold with the run game,” Keeler said. “They were doing a really good job of bringing the safety down in the box. They were kind of getting extra free hitter in there. I think we just -- we love Ife and Noah and Cody, we love our match-ups out there. We may have abandoned it a little bit early, but at the same time, they were definitely getting an extra free hitter in the box to bring that safety down. When they load the box like that, sometimes you have to try making them pay with the passing game. I thought there were times where we were right there to click, and we just didn't click at times.”
Since the run game was abandoned for receivers Cody Chrest and Ife Adeyi, the two combined for 79 yards on six receptions. The leading receiver was Noah Smith in the game with 71 yards and a score.
ALL IN DEFENSE
Sam Houston’s defense has been the reasoning for the two wins this season. The Kats squad, despite several injuries, continues to play lights out. Built on the phrase “swarm and compete,” this defense has done big things for the Kats.
The Lumberjacks’ star wideout in Xavier Gipson pulled in six receptions but averaged 10 yards per catch and no scores.
Another key factor for the Kats was sophomore Donovan Adkins, who blocked a punt in the closing minutes of the first half. He was able to set the Kats up on the SFA seven-yard line for their first score.
“Yeah, Donovan Adkins -- first of all, Zach Milliet and Thomas Rocco run our special teams,” Keeler said. “They were telling me all week, like, I think we can get one.”
“Donovan Adkins is a young man that last year half of his hair was blond, half of his hair was black, and I don't know if we would have trusted him a year ago in this situation, not because of his hairstyle, but just he wasn't there yet. But boy, he has just matured and he's going to be a great football player. We had such confidence that we could get that loose, and we actually spent some more time this week on that block. Because we thought we could get that block because of their man protection. We had to make a play, especially going into the half. Yeah, it was the key play of the game in my opinion. That's why I had him up, doing the fight song, because I wanted to just reward him for doing that.”
WHAT'S NEXT
The Kats enter another bye week with several questions. Yates was walking around the game with his right arm in a sling and his left foot in a boot. He would then take the sling off and just be in a boot. He is just one of several Kats’ that are banged up.
With five games left for this Bearkat team, things are going to be interesting. Keeler has already mentioned several guys taking red-shirts this season, the roster is going to see several key players in just one more game this season.
Sam Houston football will return back to the field on Oct. 15, when they travel to Richmond, Ky. for the game.
