Coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, the Sam Houston State Bearkats have been picked among the top contenders in the Southland Conference.
The Kats — who won their first regular-season league since 2010 last season — were voted to finish second in the league's preseason poll, which was unveiled Thursday. SHSU received seven of 26 first-place votes.
New Orleans landed the top spot on the list with half of the first-place votes, with Abilene Christian rounding out the top-three.
The preseason poll is voted on by the head coach and sports information director from each Southland school. Each individual ranks the other 12 teams in their predicted order of regular season finish. Ranking one’s own school is not permitted.
View the 2019-20 Southland men's basketball preseason poll in its entirety below:
School (First-place votes)
Total
1.
New Orleans (13)
270
2.
Sam Houston State (7)
251
3.
Abilene Christian
220
4.
Stephen F. Austin (1)
214
5.
Central Arkansas (4)
180
6.
Lamar (1)
163
7.
McNeese
158
8.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
147
9.
Houston Baptist
129
10.
Southeastern La.
113
11.
Nicholls
101
12.
Northwestern State
46
13.
UIW
36
