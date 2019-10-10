zach nutall

Sam Houston State freshman guard Zach Nutall prepares to rise up for a dunk during a game against Central Arkansas last season.

 Item file photo

Coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory, the Sam Houston State Bearkats have been picked among the top contenders in the Southland Conference.

The Kats — who won their first regular-season league since 2010 last season — were voted to finish second in the league's preseason poll, which was unveiled Thursday. SHSU received seven of 26 first-place votes.

New Orleans landed the top spot on the list with half of the first-place votes, with Abilene Christian rounding out the top-three.

The preseason poll is voted on by the head coach and sports information director from each Southland school. Each individual ranks the other 12 teams in their predicted order of regular season finish. Ranking one’s own school is not permitted.

View the 2019-20 Southland men's basketball preseason poll in its entirety below:

 

School (First-place votes)

Total

1.

New Orleans (13)

270

2.

Sam Houston State (7)

251

3.

Abilene Christian

220

4.

Stephen F. Austin (1)

214

5.

Central Arkansas (4)

180

6.

Lamar (1)

163

7.

McNeese

158

8.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

147

9.

Houston Baptist

129

10.

Southeastern La.

113

11.

Nicholls

101

12.

Northwestern State

46

13.

UIW

36

