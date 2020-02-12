With the game hanging in the balance, two Sam Houston State seniors made sure to send the Bearkat faithful home happy.
Jenniffer Oramas’ stifling defense forced Southeastern Louisiana guard Tyler Morrison to dribble out of bounds with just over one minute remaining — and Sam Houston State leading by four. Fellow Bearkat senior Jaylonn Walker sealed the win 15 seconds later, as she stretched the lead to seven with a stepback, 3-point dagger.
“Coach (Ravon Justice) was saying, ‘Jaylonn go get the ball, go get the ball,’” Walker reflected on the pivotal possession. “She trusted me, so I knew I had to hit the shot.”
Walker poured in a game-high 26 points and sophomore forward Amber Leggett added 21, as SHSU overcame a late six-point deficit and questionable officiating en route to an 81-75 victory. The win leaves the Kats in a tie with Abilene Christian for second place in the Southland Conference.
“Confidence is the biggest thing,” SHSU head coach Ravon Justice said of her team’s performance down the stretch. “I didn’t think Jaylonn was aggressive with the ball early on, and I challenged her in the locker room at halftime. She stepped up. She was very aggressive with the basketball, trying to get people involved, knocking down jumpers … and it was the same thing with Amber.
“When you challenge kids, they are either going to show up or go away. They showed up tonight.”
SHSU storms back to beat SLU 81-75. Head coach Ravon Justice gives her thoughts on the game: pic.twitter.com/jJnvO1U5wd— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) February 13, 2020
Sam Houston State (16-7, 11-3) entered the fourth quarter leading 52-51, but a 7-0 Southeastern Louisiana run over the first 2:15 of the final period suddenly put the Kats in a six-point hole. Justice’s squad responded by locking down on defense, allowing just one field goal over the next 4:06 and outscoring SLU 26-15 the rest of the way.
“Our defense fuels our offense,” said Leggett, who finished the night with six steals, six rebounds and two blocks. “All those stops, all those turnovers we force other teams to make, it’s points at the other end.”
The Bearkats were able to complete the comeback despite a pair of befuddling calls from officials that could’ve zapped their momentum down the stretch.
With 4:46 remaining, Oramas finished a layup through contact to put SHSU ahead 64-62. Senior forward La’Sha Haynes slammed the ball to herself — and not in the direction of any SLU player — in celebration, an act that officials deemed worthy of a technical foul in the final moments of a two-point game.
The Lady Lions hit both free throws to momentarily even the score.
“I didn’t think she was doing anything intentionally toward them,” Justice remarked. “I thought it was a bad tech, even though I’m not supposed to say that. It was totally a bad tech. She was in the moment and she slammed the ball.
“She wasn’t slamming it at anybody, but in that moment, you want your upperclassmen to know where we are in the game. Me and La’Sha will definitely talk about it, but I’m not too upset.”
Haynes was involved in another puzzling officiating moment with 2:03 remaining, when a notably late foul called on her in the backcourt led to a game-tying free throw for SLU. Oramas answered with two free throws of her own at the other end, however, to put the Kats on top for good.
“We stayed positive throughout the whole time,” Walker said. “Coach kept telling us, ‘Play for 40 minutes, and you’ll come out with the win.’”
SHSU returns to action Saturday, with a home doubleheader against Central Arkansas slated to begin at 1 p.m.
