LAS VEGAS — Sam Houston came out clicking on all cylinders to blow past California Baptist 65-35 in the first round of the WAC Tournament at the Orleans Arena on Wednesday evening.
The Bearkats (19-13) advanced to the second round on Thursday where they will play Grand Canyon for the third time this season at 8 p.m. CST. Sam Houston topped the Antelopes 58-56 in Huntsville on Jan. 22, but GCU won 67-41 in Phoenix, Arizona on Feb. 26.
Savion Flagg led the way with 15 points and 13 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Freshman Javon Grant tied his career high with 12 points, and Jarren Cook added nine on three 3-pointers as the team went 11 for 26 from long range.
The Lancers (18-15) shot just 12 percent shooting from behind the arc. Sam Houston held CBU to a season low in total points.
The Bearkats came out on fire as Demarkus Lampley and Flagg hit back-to-back 3s to begin the game. Flagg then hit two from long range, Grant made a free throw and Donte Powers drilled a jumper to put Sam Houston on top 15-3 seven minutes into the half.
Grant scored four straight points to begin a 6-2 run as the Kats went up 15. Their biggest lead came when Jarren Cook hit his second 3 of the opening period to make it 27-11.
Sam Houston hit a rough stretch offensively after that. The Bearkats went almost four minutes without a basket but good defense and a layup by Grant to close the period sent them into the break with a 30-17 lead.
It was all Sam Houston in the second half. Tristan Ikpe started the half with a dunk and Lampley knocked down another 3 to push the lead to 35-17.
The game began to get out of hand when Kuba Karwowski sparked a 16-5 run with a dunk midway through the period. Kevin Martina got in on the action with a 3 and Kian Scroggins laid one off the glass to give the Kats' their biggest lead of the game at 30 points with 30 seconds to go in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.