HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football won 21 games and a national championship in 2021. Saturday, the Kats have another challenge at their feet. A bout with a national championship-caliber team currently sitting as the No. 6 team in the AP polls.
The Bearkats and Texas A&M will meet for the 13th time since 1919. The most recent bout was in 2013 when the Aggies won 65-28.
“It's unique for us,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “There are so many moving parts about our 21-win season. We have a lot of new guys, half of our staff is new. I’ve been really happy. This is a really talented team and I’m happy with how we recruited. I’ve been happy with the chemistry and the leadership.”
“We are excited to play A&M. I’ve been blessed to go see an A&M game and it's spectacular. I’ll tell them on Friday night to go out there and take it in for 15 seconds but then you have to worry about playing a ball game. Our kids are excited and it’s going to be interesting to see how we handle the sudden change.”
Sam Houston will now come to play in this game showing people that they belong in the Football Bowl Division with their transition to Conference USA.
The Bearkats will have a lot to prove with a roster that hasn’t faced a challenge yet. With only six returners on either side of the ball, Sam Houston will have plenty of work cut out for them.
Sam Houston’s key returners will be graduate wide receiver Cody Chrest, linebacker Trevor Williams and defensive end Markel Perry.
Perry was picked as the WAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and has a big test with a powerful A&M offensive line trying to block him.
Last season he picked up five sacks. The Aggies will want to protect their starter, Haynes King. In the Aggies 2021 season, King fractured his leg in A&M’s second game of last season.
Now back after winning a quarterback competition, King will look to show he belongs in that role against a youthful Bearkats defense that will see many players making their first start in Bearkat colors.
QB WHO
The Bearkats released a depth chart Monday night with both Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Yates and returning junior Keegan Shoemaker as the potential starter. Keeler would also decline to name a starter in his weekly press conference but noted that whoever wins the job will have the job for the season.
“I’m not interested in trying to play two quarterbacks,” Keeler said. “Whoever we decide to go with, it's going to be their job. Whoever we go with I will be disappointed if the other one didn’t think he was supposed to be the guy. The battle has been everything I was hoping for. I think our kids have a lot of comfort in either one.”
To break it down a tad bit more. Shoemaker has been on the Bearkats roster the last two seasons as the backup. In those years, Shoemaker has seen one start. Last season during the Battle of the Piney Woods he would play in favor of injured Eric Schmid. He would complete 16/29 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and would throw an interception in that game. He has seen some other action but it was late in games.
Yates brings in a refreshment for the Kats. As a quarterback that can take off and run, he could bring a new side to the Bearkats playbook. Yates saw action in eight games going 91-153 in those games with three interceptions. He threw for 908 yards and six touchdowns. His legs gained him another 284 yards and two scores.
While designed QB mobility hasn’t been the Kats' strong suit, they could potentially see that with Yates and a brand new OC.
NEW STARTERS
Sam Houston will see a plethora of new starters in this game, but they won’t be brand new faces to the squad.
The Bearkats rebuilt their entire offensive line this season with new players. The lone returner is Ethan Hagler who saw three games worth of action last season. With all of the new faces blocking they will also have somebody new running the rock.
Sam Houston would grab Oklahoma State transfer Dezmon Jackson to replace Ramon Jefferson. Jackson would come to the Bearkats following his former coach in Josh Johnson who now takes over as the running backs coach for the Kats. Jackson saw limited playtime in the 2021 season. Jackson should bring a sense of stability of the running offense.
Defensively, Sam Houston loses both corners from last season but will be replaced but familiar names. Kameryn Alexander has been tabbed as a starter and saw some times last year on the field.
University of Texas transfer, BJ Foster, will now switch into the safety role and will be paired with Darrel Hawkins-William.
Now with all of those additions, SHSU will have to get its team together on the fly and in a hostile environment.
“I believe that something we can learn from this game is how we react to pressure and respond to adversity,” Perry said. “Every game has adversity and this game tends to have a lot of pressure on it because of the hype. I feel like just playing this game will teach us a lot about those things,”
KYLE FIELD
The Kats will travel to College Station for the game. They will play in one of the most historic stadiums in the nation with a raving fan base that follows them. The Aggies hosted 100,339 fans for their home opener against Kent State last season, the Bearkats totaled 50,984 fans at their home games last season.
Chrest during Tuesday’s presser talked about adding speakers to practice to try and emulate the noise they will hear during the game.
GAME INFO
Kickoff for the game is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. Fans will be able to watch the game on the SEC Network.
