Last season's meeting between the Sam Houston Bearkats and Nicholls Colonels was a textbook defensive battle, but the first three weeks of the FCS spring season has painted a much different outlook for this week’s showdown.
The No. 12 Bearkats (1-0, 1-0) and No. 7 Colonels (3-0, 2-0) enter Saturday’s top-15 bout at Bowers Stadium averaging more than 100 combined points per game, with the winner set to take an early advantage in the Southland Conference title race. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, with ESPN+ and KSAM 101.7 carrying the broadcast.
Sam Houston out-lasted Southeastern Louisiana in its only game of the season two weeks ago, gaining 672 yards of total offense — the seventh-highest single-game total in program history — in a 43-38 shootout. The offensive explosion boosted the Bearkats’ already-high confidence, but as sophomore forward Ife Adeyi — who had 92 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns last week — is quick to note, they still have plenty of room to improve as well.
“As a group, we have a lot of confidence. We have a whole lot of good players, offensively and defensively, and it's just about putting it together,” Adeyi said. “I think we played a phenomenal game last week, but we know we can be way better. That's not the best we can play ... and Saturday will be a good chance to prove that.”
A DIFFERENT CHALLENGE
Sam Houston faced one of the premier passing talents in the Southland to open the season in Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelly, but they haven’t seen a signal-caller like the one Nicholls is set to roll out in some time.
Having bounced from LSU to Missouri before landing in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Nicholls senior Lindsey Scott has made the most of a long-awaited opportunity. After receiving limited action in a season-opening blowout of Division II Lincoln, Scott has compiled 730 total yards and nine touchdowns during the first two weeks of conference play.
Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler acknowledges that the Colonels’ quarterback introduces a new challenge for his defense, with Scott not only having the speed to escape pass rushers, but also the size and strength to be a downhill rushing threat. The coach points to his vaunted defensive line as the key to slowing him and the Nicholls offense down.
“As in most weeks, it's going to be our defensive line,” Keeler said. “That's what's different with us than any other team in the country in my opinion. When you go look at the tape from last week, we had a lot of hurries and a lot of good hits on that quarterback ... and he just played so well.
“I think it's going to be critical for us to keep this quarterback bottled in, and also get a lot of hits on him and get some sacks. We have to dominate their offensive line. If we don't dominate their offensive line, they have some great skill kids.”
REINFORCEMENTS IN THE SECONDARY
Sam Houston was without one of its key defensive players last week, with four-year starter and all-conference cornerback Jaylen Thomas being held out due to injury precautions. The Bearkats felt Thomas’ absence, allowing 462 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
With the Houston native back to full-strength and ready to make his 36th career start, however, a sense of optimism surrounds the secondary.
“It's huge,” senior defensive back Tristin McCollum said following the Bearkats’ season-opening win. “He's played a lot of football games and has a lot of experience, so having another vet back there will definitely help out our secondary.”
“He's back and 100%,” Keeler added. “He's running around and looks great. He gives you the option to play him at nickel or corner. I thought Isaiah Downes played really well, so now you can get him off the field for some breaks, but you can also play him at nickel and have Zyon (McCollum) and Jaylen at the corner spots.”
LOOKING FOR REVENGE
The last meeting between these two teams in 2019 was a lopsided affair, but not in the way most presumed heading into the contest.
Nicholls entered the game at No. 9 in the country, while Sam Houston — which didn't have a healthy scholarship quarterback on its roster — was coming off a disheartening overtime loss to a struggling Lamar squad. Two freshmen in special teams standout Ryan Humphries and all-purpose offensive weapon Noah Smith took snaps behind center, as did former Bearkat quarterback Ty Brock, who was hobbled by an ankle injury. Thanks to a stout defensive performance that delivered the program’s first shutout in five years, though, Sam Houston stunned the Colonels in a 17-0 upset.
While Saturday’s showdown is more than 16 months removed from that game, the Bearkats are also aware that Nicholls’ returning players and coaches are hungry to avenge their defeat.
“We know that they are going to have a chip on their shoulder,” Keeler said. “That was a big loss for them. They regrouped and got things going, but to lose to us when we're playing a rotation of quarterbacks because of the injuries, and then have our defense really get after them to pitch that shutout, that's something that I'm sure will stick in them into this ballgame coming up.”
