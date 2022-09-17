HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football’s offense had yet to score a touchdown through its first two games. The deficit would continue until sophomore quarterback Jordan Yates flipped into the endzone with 12:10 left on the clock in the second quarter.
The Bearkats would then make a QB change after Yates had another interception after a deflected pass. Sam Houston’s head coach would turn to his returner Keegan Shoemaker, who would lead the Kats down the field on his first drive.
Shoemaker threw a touchdown on his first drive finding Cody Chrest in the corner, which powered the Kats in their 27-17 win over Texas A&M Commerce.
Throughout the first few drives, Yates was able to move the ball cleanly. The Kats would open the game with the ball and he would travel 59 yards before sophomore kicker Seth Morgan missed a 37-yard field goal.
Yates’ next drive would result in a field goal before he flipped into the endzone for the Kats’ first score.
However, his next four drives would all fall short leading to the change.
In last week’s game against Northern Arizona, fans were chanting ‘We want Keegan’ and they got it today. Shoemaker would guide a 13-play 75-yard drive after a pick-6. He would find graduate receiver Cody Chrest in the corner of the end zone for the Kats’ first throwing touchdown of the game.
While Shoemaker was able to lead those drives, freshman running back Zach Hrbacek played a big role in the game. The freshman rushed for 131 yards in the game and helped get the Kat’s run game going for the first time this season.
Hrbacek would cap off the game with a seven-yard rushing touchdown that secured the game for the Kats.
Sam Houston’s defense would also prove to be a force in the game. Senior Trevor Williams would force a fumble and set up a recovery by Jevon Leon. Sam Houston’s defense would prove its toughness as they held the Lions to under 50 rushing yards in the game.
The Bearkat’s defensive line was able to get pressure on Lion’s quarterback Zado Dinkelmann as they combined for four sacks and five quarterback hits. This was something the Kat’s have lacked in previous games.
With the Kat’s playing one of their strongest games of the season, Sam Houston will now head into the first of three bye weeks. When they return on Oct. 1, they will play what is the final Battle of the Piney Woods for the near future.
