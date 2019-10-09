Sam Houston State senior forward Kai Mitchell has been recognized among the best in the Southland Conference as the 2019-20 college basketball season inches closer.
As a returning all-conference player, Mitchell automatically earned preseason first-team honors on Wednesday — along with Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris and Houston Baptist’s Ian DuBose.
The Hutchinson Community College transfer earned Southland Newcomer of the Year honors last season, finishing fourth in the league in field-goal percentage (.566) and sixth in rebounds per game (7.1). He also averaged 13.4 points per game against league opponents, helping lead the Bearkats to their first Southland title in nearly a decade.
The preseason teams were chosen by a poll of the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors. Voters were not allowed to select their institution’s players.
2019-20 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams
Ian DuBose* Houston Baptist G Jr. Durham, N.C.
Kevon Harris* Stephen F. Austin G/F Sr. Ellenwood, Ga.
Kai Mitchell* Sam Houston State F/C Sr. Haverstraw, N.Y.
Payten Ricks Abilene Christian G Sr. Wichita, Kan.
Bryson Robinson New Orleans G Sr. Mesquite, Texas
Second Team School Pos. Class Hometown
T.J. Atwood Lamar G/F Sr. Beaumont, Texas
Roydell Brown McNeese G Sr. Lafayette, La.
Deandre Jones Central Arkansas PG Jr. Boise, Idaho
Sha’Markus Kennedy McNeese F Sr. Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Hayden Koval Central Arkansas C Jr. Prosper, Texas
* Automatic Selection, 2018-19 All-Conference Team Member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.