HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a season where Sam Houston football saw 21 wins in the 2021 calendar year, the Bearkats had a year to forget as they began their transition to FBS and Conference USA.
Sam Houston finished the 2022 season with a 5-4 record on the season, while redshirting a majority of its players so they could return this year but for some returning wasn’t an option.
Graduate receiver Cody Chrest was one of those.
Chrest had a break-out year in 2021 when the Bearkats won the national championship in the shortened spring season and continued to go on a streak in the fall season. But this 2022 campaign was full of trials and tribulations which led to a down year for all.
On Monday, Sam Houston hosted its Pro Day, giving nine members the opportunity to show out for NFL scouts.
“It felt pretty good after nine weeks of training,” former Bearkat and Colorado State defensive lineman Ellison Hubbard said. “It was good to step on the field and show the scout what I’ve been doing. It felt good.”
Hubbard is one of the members getting looked at by pro scouts to make it to the next level. He was joined by Chrest who had a strong pro day. Chrest ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and hit 38 inches on his vertical.
Chrest also put on a performance for the scouts during drills. He would be joined by former Bearkat quarterback Eric Schmid for the event and the duo looked like they did in their championship run. Former punter Matt McRobert also made an appearance as he punted for Chrest to show off his return skills.
“It was good and I felt good,” Chrest said. “I was really diligent with my training and I worked hard. One of my convictions is the harder I work, the luckier I get. I came in feeling really good. When you put in the work, you go in with confidence and you don’t have any anxiety.”
The scouts in attendance also got to see former Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson hit the field and former Texas Longhorn BJ Foster worked out as well.
Jackson was a transfer for his last year and things didn’t pan out for him as expected - outside of the game-winning touchdown rush in the Battle of the Piney Woods.
Foster transferred from Texas and battled injuries throughout the season as he missed two games for the Bearkats. He did haul in one interception in the opening game against Texas A&M in his final collegiate campaign.
Defensive lineman Toby Ndukwe rounded out the defensive lineman to hit the turf and like Hubbard, Ndukwe transferred in for the final year of eligibility. In his one season as a Kat, he finished with 34 total tackles and four quarterback hurries.
Wade Willet, Jordan Boatman and Moses Johnson also took reps on the field for the scout to try and give it a shot at making it to the next level.
The pro day also offered one last time for these nine players to get a workout in Bowers Stadium with their teammates and families in attendance.
“It was good, it was like a homecoming,” Hubbard said. “The last time I was here was in November so it was good to come back on the field and have the support from the family and my teammates.”
Now, these players will await their fate and what will happen in their next chapter. The NFL draft takes place on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo., but until then the workouts will continue with the hopes of getting their name called or getting a contract.
“It’s a long process and you don’t know what is going to happen,” Hubbard said. “The one thing you look forward to is the pro day. At the end of this, I hope I can get a contract with a NFL team.”
