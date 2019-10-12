A prolific defensive effort went to waste Saturday, as missed chances and offensive inconsistency ended Sam Houston State’s undefeated start to Southland Conference play.
The Bearkats failed to score over the final 46:46 of regulation, but still were able to force overtime against Lamar. And after a defensive stand in triple-overtime, all they needed was a field goal to tie — or a touchdown to improve to 4-0 in-conference and remain atop the Southland.
However, sophomore quarterback Ty Brock — hobbled by an ankle injury — was pressured out of the pocket on the second play of the drive and attempted to hit a receiver on a crossing route. Instead he was intercepted by Lamar junior defensive back Michael Lawson, the final nail in the coffin for a 20-17 defeat at Bowers Stadium.
"It's a shame because we got the stop and all we needed was a field goal to tie, seven to win," Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. "The last thing we could do was turn the ball over, and we turned the ball over."
Sam Houston State’s defense made Lamar’s rushing attack — which entered the game ranked No. 1 in the conference — a non-factor, holding the Cardinals to just 30 yards on 43 carries. The Kats also recorded 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks, both season-highs, and allowed Lamar in the red zone just once during regulation.
"I don't know how many defenses are better than ours," Keeler added, "and if we had a healthy quarterback, I don't know how many offenses are better than ours. We're just in a really unique situation where we're down three quarterbacks. Ty shouldn't be playing, and Eric (Schmid) and Mike (Dare) aren't options. ... It's frustrating to have a defensive performance like that and not come out with the victory."
The Bearkats return to action Saturday at home against Nicholls, who stands alone atop the conference at 3-0 following a win over Northwestern State.
Sam Houston State senior linebacker Royce See believes the key to bouncing back is to "just embrace" the situation they are in — and focus on getting back on top of the standings with a win over the first-place Colonels.
"Our mission that we started at the beginning of the season is still intact," See said. "One loss doesn't change our vision that we have. We just have to regroup, learn from this week ... and just keep growing and building. We're not where we need to be, and we have a lot of growth left in us."
