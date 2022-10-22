HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football continues its month of travel as it will head west to face Utah Tech.
The Bearkats are currently on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2 and despite not playing for a championship this year, the Kats will look to win their fourth game of the season.
Utah Tech and the Bearkats met at Elliot T. Bowers stadium last season and the Kats walked away with a 59-10 win, which was both teams first meeting.
Sam Houston’s offense has statistically been one of the worst in the FCS and with that Keeler has made a change.
In the offseason, former Texans assistant John Perry was hired to be the Kats offensive coordinator but following the win against Eastern Kentucky Keeler “demoted” him. Sam Houston’s offense was tanked 107th in total offense and 111th in red zone offense through the first five games of the season.
Bearkats’ tight ends coach Matt Merkens will now call plays for junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker and the rest of the offense.
“He worked with a really good offensive coordinator named Phil Longo, and then he worked with a really good offensive coordinator in Tim Cramsey. Actually, Cramsey wanted to take him with him to Marshall," Keeler said.
"Then he worked with a really good offensive coordinator in Ryan Carty, and Ryan Carty same thing. He wanted to take Matt with him (when he was hired as Delaware's head coach last December),” Keeler said. “So I have a lot of trust in Matt. He's really grown dramatically in his time here, and I've had him sitting in the quarterback meetings."
Shoemaker has been the Bearkats starting quarterback since their fourth game and he hasn’t lost.
The offense, however, will lose some of its key playmakers this week as players will be redshirting with the move to conference USA on the horizon. Sam Houston will elect to not play junior wide receivers Ife Adeyi and Noah Smith keeping them an additional year of eligibility in CUSA but it may hurt them this year. Another offensive player to be redshirted is Ethan Hagler who has been a mainstay on the Kats’ offensive line.
Losing those two receivers pushes graduate Cody Chrest to the spotlight as the most-tenured receiver on this team. While it will be interesting to see what the Kats’ do offensively, the Kats will be forced to play some of their younger guys and get them experience.
“Guys like KeSean Raven and some of the other young guys that are going to have to start growing right now,” Keeler said. “I told our staff we are going to look back next season and think about all the depth we have this season. This gives a really good opportunity for us to develop some depth.”
After the win against EKU, Keeler noted getting the ball to the hot hands with one of those being redshirt freshman Zach Hrbacek.
“If you think about it, we have him kick returning, punt returning and playing the tailback spot so I think his role will keep on growing and growing,” Keeler said. “I think he is a special talent that makes us a little different at the running back spot.”
Defensively, the Bearkats are in the same boat, but injuries forced it early. The Kats lost linebackers Markel Perry, Sincere Jackson, and Trevor Williams, all due to shoulder or pec surgery and all will miss the rest of the season. Junior defensive end Jevon Leon is also in the group of players that will miss the season.
Keeler also announced Tuesday that senior cornerback Isaiah Downes will also be garnering a redshirt while he battles an injury. Another Kat to keep an eye on will be Kameryn Alexander.
Alexander played in the Bearkats' first four games but did not play against Eastern Kentucky.
With this core group of players sitting out, the Kats will have to find new ways to approach teams.
The Trailblazers will be led by redshirt freshman quarterback Boone Abbott, who has seen action in four games this season. Abbott will get the start following a four-game losing streak that has seen three separate QB's.
Sam Houston’s defense has been known for its run-stopping and this week they will see a combination of Quali Conley and Thomas Kinslow, Conley has averaged 78.2 yards per game.
“That’s just a great example of a lot of guys getting opportunities and seizing those opportunities,” Keeler said. “You are playing without four really good football players. I think K[avian] G[aither] has stepped in at the linebacker spot and played well. Same thing at our cornerback position. For us moving forward, it's going to make the transition a little bit easier.”
As for the players getting redshirts for the Bearkats, they will see a different type of role with the team. They will continue to take individual reps and then help with serving the defense.
“Trevor is a captain, so he will travel with us,” Keeler said. “They want to let people know they are here to help us win and we’re in this together. It’s going to be a combination of working on their game, helping us win and then getting bigger, stronger, faster and healthy for the spring season.”
GAME INFORMATION
Sam Houston and Utah Tech will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday in St. George, Utah. The game will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
