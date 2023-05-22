SHSUBsbvNMSt4223-06.jpg

Tyler Davis rips a ball into play during the series finale against New Mexico State University. 

ARLINGTON — Sam Houston landed five student-athletes on the All-Western Athletic Conference baseball teams, as voted by the league's head coaches.

Four Bearkats were named to the first team including relief pitcher Chandler David, first baseman Tyler Davis, third baseman Justin Wishkoski and center fielder Joe Redfield. Starting pitcher Coltin Atkinson was selected to the second team.

Davis ranks third in the nation with a .429 batting average and is tied for sixth in hits with 91 this season. He leads the team with 53 RBI and has 27 extra base hits including 18 doubles, two triples and seven home runs and boasts a .632 slugging percentage.

Redfield is eighth in the country with a .419 batting average and is tied for 12th with 88 hits on the year. He leads the team with 13 home runs, is tied with Davis for the team lead with 18 doubles and has two triples. He is slugging .710 percent and has 49 RBI.

Wishkoski is hitting .332 with 17 doubles, a triple and six home runs this season. He has driven in 36 runs, is slugging .507 and has an on-base percentage of .406.

David has been one of the top relievers for the Bearkats this season and is 4-0 out of the bullpen. He has made 26 appearances with an ERA of 2.49 and has a team-high 63 strikeouts in 47.0 innings pitched.

Atkinson has served as the Friday starter for the Bearkats and has posted a 3.77 ERA over 74.0 innings or work. He leads the team with an 8-3 record and is second on the team with 62 strikeouts in 14 starts.

2023 WAC Baseball Awards (as voted by the conference's 13 head coaches)

WAC Player of the Year

Grayson Tatrow, Sr., OF, Abilene Christian

WAC Pitcher of the Year

Liam Rocha, Jr., RHP, California Baptist

WAC Freshman of the Year

Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Sacramento State

WAC Defensive Player of the Year

Jacob Wilson, Jr., SS, Grand Canyon

WAC Coach of the Year

Gregg Wallis, Grand Canyon

All-WAC First Team

SP - Liam Rocha, Jr., RHP, California Baptist

SP - Daniel Avitia, So., RHP, Grand Canyon

SP - Casey Anderson, Jr., RHP, Utah Valley

RP - Chandler David, Jr., RHP, Sam Houston

C - Martin Vincelli-Simard, Sr., Sacramento State

1B - Tyler Davis, Sr., Sam Houston

1B - Brandon Pimentel, Grad, UTRGV

2B - Daniel Dickinson, Fr., Utah Valley

3B - Justin Wishkoski, Jr., Sam Houston

SS - Jacob Wilson, Jr., Grand Canyon

OF - Grayson Tatrow, Sr., Abilene Christian

OF - Homer Bush Jr., Jr., Grand Canyon

OF - Joe Redfield, Jr., Sam Houston

DH - JP Smith, Fr., Sacramento State

All-WAC Second Team

SP - Zach Thornton, Jr., LHP, Grand Canyon

SP - Coltin Atkinson, Jr., RHP, Sam Houston

SP - Angelo Cabral, Jr., RHP, UTRGV

RP - Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, Grad, RHP, Grand Canyon

C - Michael Carpentier, So., California Baptist

1B - Zach Yorke, Fr., Grand Canyon

2B - Kevin Jimenez, Sr., NM State

3B - Mitchel Simon, Jr., California Baptist

3B - Christian Perez, Fr., NM State

SS - Wehiwa Aloy, Fr., Sacramento State

OF - Dusty Garcia, Sr., California Baptist

OF - Keith Jones II, Jr., NM State

OF - Matt Boissoneault, Sr., Seattle U

DH - Ryan Black, Fr., UT Arlington

WAC All-Defensive Team

OF - Logan Britt, Jr., Abilene Christian

IF - Garret Ostrander, Jr., California Baptist

IF - Emilio Barreras, Fr., Grand Canyon

OF - Cade Verdusco, Jr., Grand Canyon

SS - Jacob Wilson, Jr., Grand Canyon

1B - Zach Yorke, Fr., Grand Canyon

C - Nick Gore, Jr., NM State

OF - Alec Williams, Jr., Tarleton

2B - Isaac Lopez, So., UTRGV

1B/OF - Brandon Pimentel, Grad, UTRGV

