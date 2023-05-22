ARLINGTON — Sam Houston landed five student-athletes on the All-Western Athletic Conference baseball teams, as voted by the league's head coaches.
Four Bearkats were named to the first team including relief pitcher Chandler David, first baseman Tyler Davis, third baseman Justin Wishkoski and center fielder Joe Redfield. Starting pitcher Coltin Atkinson was selected to the second team.
Davis ranks third in the nation with a .429 batting average and is tied for sixth in hits with 91 this season. He leads the team with 53 RBI and has 27 extra base hits including 18 doubles, two triples and seven home runs and boasts a .632 slugging percentage.
Redfield is eighth in the country with a .419 batting average and is tied for 12th with 88 hits on the year. He leads the team with 13 home runs, is tied with Davis for the team lead with 18 doubles and has two triples. He is slugging .710 percent and has 49 RBI.
Wishkoski is hitting .332 with 17 doubles, a triple and six home runs this season. He has driven in 36 runs, is slugging .507 and has an on-base percentage of .406.
David has been one of the top relievers for the Bearkats this season and is 4-0 out of the bullpen. He has made 26 appearances with an ERA of 2.49 and has a team-high 63 strikeouts in 47.0 innings pitched.
Atkinson has served as the Friday starter for the Bearkats and has posted a 3.77 ERA over 74.0 innings or work. He leads the team with an 8-3 record and is second on the team with 62 strikeouts in 14 starts.
2023 WAC Baseball Awards (as voted by the conference's 13 head coaches)
WAC Player of the Year
Grayson Tatrow, Sr., OF, Abilene Christian
WAC Pitcher of the Year
Liam Rocha, Jr., RHP, California Baptist
WAC Freshman of the Year
Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Sacramento State
WAC Defensive Player of the Year
Jacob Wilson, Jr., SS, Grand Canyon
WAC Coach of the Year
Gregg Wallis, Grand Canyon
All-WAC First Team
SP - Liam Rocha, Jr., RHP, California Baptist
SP - Daniel Avitia, So., RHP, Grand Canyon
SP - Casey Anderson, Jr., RHP, Utah Valley
RP - Chandler David, Jr., RHP, Sam Houston
C - Martin Vincelli-Simard, Sr., Sacramento State
1B - Tyler Davis, Sr., Sam Houston
1B - Brandon Pimentel, Grad, UTRGV
2B - Daniel Dickinson, Fr., Utah Valley
3B - Justin Wishkoski, Jr., Sam Houston
SS - Jacob Wilson, Jr., Grand Canyon
OF - Grayson Tatrow, Sr., Abilene Christian
OF - Homer Bush Jr., Jr., Grand Canyon
OF - Joe Redfield, Jr., Sam Houston
DH - JP Smith, Fr., Sacramento State
All-WAC Second Team
SP - Zach Thornton, Jr., LHP, Grand Canyon
SP - Coltin Atkinson, Jr., RHP, Sam Houston
SP - Angelo Cabral, Jr., RHP, UTRGV
RP - Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, Grad, RHP, Grand Canyon
C - Michael Carpentier, So., California Baptist
1B - Zach Yorke, Fr., Grand Canyon
2B - Kevin Jimenez, Sr., NM State
3B - Mitchel Simon, Jr., California Baptist
3B - Christian Perez, Fr., NM State
SS - Wehiwa Aloy, Fr., Sacramento State
OF - Dusty Garcia, Sr., California Baptist
OF - Keith Jones II, Jr., NM State
OF - Matt Boissoneault, Sr., Seattle U
DH - Ryan Black, Fr., UT Arlington
WAC All-Defensive Team
OF - Logan Britt, Jr., Abilene Christian
IF - Garret Ostrander, Jr., California Baptist
IF - Emilio Barreras, Fr., Grand Canyon
OF - Cade Verdusco, Jr., Grand Canyon
SS - Jacob Wilson, Jr., Grand Canyon
1B - Zach Yorke, Fr., Grand Canyon
C - Nick Gore, Jr., NM State
OF - Alec Williams, Jr., Tarleton
2B - Isaac Lopez, So., UTRGV
1B/OF - Brandon Pimentel, Grad, UTRGV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.