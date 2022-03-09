LAS VEGAS — Raanee Smith converted a clutch three-point play in the final seconds to propel Sam Houston to a 73-69 victory over Lamar in the first round of the WAC Tournament at Orleans Arena on Wednesday afternoon.
The sixth-seeded Bearkats (16-15) advanced to the second round where they will play third-seeded California Baptist on Thursday at 4:30 CST.
Damaya Telemaque and Faith Cook combined to hit three free throw to put Sam Houston on top 70-63 with less than two minutes to go in the game. Lamar responded with a 6-0 run at the line to pull within one point with 40 seconds on the clock.
The Bearkats missed a 3-pointer on the other end, but Smith was there for the put back despite being fouled. She made the free throw to ice the game, and the Cardinals missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer to end it.
Cook led Sam Houston with 20 points, and Telemaque added 15. Courtney Cleveland chipped in eight points, and Kaylee Jefferson scored seven in the victory.
The two teams were locked in a battle in the first half. The Bearkats jumped out to a four-point lead, but the Cardinals used a 7-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter.
Lamar led by as many as six points several times in the first two quarters. Sam Houston wouldn't go away, however.
Jefferson hit a 3-pointer to cut the advantage to 32-20 with 4:25 left in the half. That opened the door for the Bearkats to take their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
Telemaque took control of the contest and scored three straight layups to out Sam Houston on top 40-36. The Cardinals answered with a 3 as the Kats went into the break on top by one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.