HAMMOND, La. — A 10-run eruption in the first two innings lifted the Sam Houston Bearkats past Abilene Christian on Friday night for their third consecutive elimination-game victory at the Southland Conference Tournament.
Sam Houston led by as much as 10 and had an opportunity to win via run-rule in the bottom of the seventh, but a seven-run eighth inning allowed the Wildcats’ to claw their way back into the contest. The Bearkats managed to close the door in the ninth, however, as Lance Lusk forced a fly out to left to secure a 14-12 victory with the tying run at the plate.
“This is why you do it, for the excitement at the end of the year. You never know what’s going to happen,” Sam Houston head coach Jay Sirianni said. “Hats off to them … but I’m just really proud of our guys. It’s not good for your heart, but this is why you do it.”
Colton Cowser doubled to left-center for the Bearkats' first hit on their second at-bat of the game, with Jack Rogers and Blake Faecher — who combined to go 6-of-9 with nine RBIs, six runs scored and two home runs each — going deep back-to-back on the next two plays. Mason Schulz then drove in Gavin Johnson to put Sam Houston up 4-0 after one. The Bearkats picked up the onslaught at the plate in the next inning, plating six more runs on RBIs from Faecher, Johnson and Schulz, who connected for one of eight home runs between the two teams, to stretch the lead to 10-0.
Sam Houston continued to add runs throughout the rest of the evening, but the offensive production slowed down significantly from the early meteoric pace. Faecher and Rogers added two-run home runs in the fourth and fifth, with Rogers driving in Easton Loyd on a single in the seventh for the team's final run of the game.
ACU’s explosive offense started to heat up in the middle innings, scoring five runs between the third and sixth. Meanwhile, the Bearkats began to falter in the field, committing four errors and allowing seven unearned runs. These struggles were never more prevalent than during ACU’s seven-run eighth inning, as a two-out error turned a potential three-run inning into a seven-spot.
Ultimately, however, Lusk was able to secure the save while Matt Dillard — who struck out four and allowed two earned runs in 5 ⅓ innings — received the win.
“You couldn't ask for a better start,” said Cowser, who went 1-of-3 with two runs and two walks. “We came out swinging, played good defense and kept going. The biggest swing of emotions was when we started letting them creep back in, and you can't do that with a good ball club like ACU. They can really hit and we didn't really suffocate them when we should have. I don't know the exact number, but I think they had around 7-8 unearned runs off four errors.
“Those were kind of the emotions there. Really high and really low, then really high again.”
The Bearkats' initial outlook at the conference tournament appeared bleak, as they were shutout for the first eight innings of their opener before losing in walk-off fashion to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday. They have rallied since, however, holding off holding off Lamar 7-4 on Thursday before run ruling AMCC 14-2 on Friday morning.
"We're just staying together," Rogers said. "That's the big key in this tournament. We were kind of dead at one point, but we got back alive and we're just playing without anything to lose. It's special to play with this group of guys ... and Coach is just telling us to keep going and letting us do our own thing. We're going out there and acting like it's 12U playing in a tournament."
"We're playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality, and just coming out, having fun and playing for each other," Cowser added.
Sam Houston will face the top-seeded Wildcats again on Saturday for a trip to the 6 p.m. championship game. The exact start time will be either 9 a.m. or 1 p.m., and will be determined by the outcome of Friday night's late game between McNeese and host Southeastern Louisiana.
