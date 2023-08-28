HUNTSVILLE — After winning their opening two matches at the Sam Houston Invitational on Friday, the Bearkats dropped a pair of games to Portland and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday.
The Kats (2-2) fell to the Pilots 3-2 then closed the afternoon with a 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Payton Woods led Sam Houston with 16 kills against Portland, and McKenzie Morvant finished with nine. Avery Fowler had 29 assists to go along with 12 digs while Hannah Baker finished with 14 digs.
Alyssa Fielder had a big match against A&M-Corpus Christi as she notched 17 kills, and Morvant closed out her tournament with 10. Fowler matched her output from the first match against the Pilots with 29 more assists and 12 digs, while Baker finished with 20 digs.
The Bearkats will face Alabama A&M, host Tulsa and Alabama at the Tulsa Invitational next weekend.
