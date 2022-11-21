HUNTSVILLE — The book is closed on Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) play and Sam Houston football has its eyes set on conference USA and the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Sam Houston would drop Saturday's Homecoming game 17-7 to the Thunderbirds.
The Bearkats lost their final two games this season, as they were trying to save players and get others ready for Conference USA. Sam Houston had four players start all nine games of the season. Graduate Cody Chrest was the only member to start all nine games on offense, graduates Ellison Hubbard and Toby Ndukwe and redshirt junior transfer Jordan Morris started all nine games on defense.
“We knew going into the end of the season we were only going to start one player with any starts last year, it was going to be hard,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “The kids battled, but we are really thin. Earlier in the season when we had depth, I thought we managed a nice five-game streak there, eventually, it hurt us. Keegan went down and with Jordan [Yates] still not back from his injury, Trapper got out there. Trapper hasn’t played a lot of college football but has a lot of ability.”
Sam Houston and Southern Utah both played their final game last Saturday in cold and rainy conditions. Both teams fumbled the ball five times a piece in the wet conditions. The Bearkats also lost junior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker after the first series and were forced to play sophomore quarterback Trapper Pannell.
Pannell would come in on the Bearkats second drive and take over the rest of the way. He set his new career-high rushing yards with 147 yards. He would also score the lone Bearkat touchdown.
“He has a lot of ability and Jordan is probably a week away from being 100% and we will get Keegan back,” Keeler said. “Those three guys will battle and we will probably bring an older guy into battle, I think we will have a lot of options at the quarterback spot. It was good for Trapper to get thrown into that. I just wish the weather would have been better.”
However, with the weather and both quarterbacks taking big hits, the Bearkats nearly went to freshman quarterback Sylas Gomez.
“You get the wet ball drill but you can never really prepare for it,” Keeler said. “Keegan had a really good week of practice and we were excited about some of the things we could do. Then Trapper took some hits and we talked about going to Sylas [Gomez].”
With that game behind them, the Bearkats will have to now say goodbye to several seniors. Cody Chrest is one of those members. Chrest came back to SHSU after last season to try and increase his draft stock and play professionally. Transfer Ellison Hubbard also took to Twitter to announce he was preparing for the upcoming NFL draft with the conclusion of the season. Those two won’t be the only members leaving the program. Redshirt junior Dalton Meyer announced his decision to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility.
But the Bearkats will likely be gaining back 30 members, all of which will have had nearly two years of prep for conference USA.
“I told the seniors, ‘there’s no other way we could have done this.’ The fact that we had nine games and all the guys that wanted to redshirt we had to honor their request,” Keeler said. “We ran out of players and we ran out of steam in terms of getting the job done. It was a frustrating year in some ways and in some ways, it’s a very exciting year. It’s exciting for all the guys that got experience, it’s exciting to know all the guys that have red shirt and will be coming back and hopefully it pays dividends going into conference USA.”
But with the goodbyes, come welcome backs. The Bearkats now get to bring back nearly their entire team.
Notable names would be senior linebacker Trevor Williams, junior wide receiver Ife Adeyi, junior linebacker Sincere Jackson, sophomore quarterback Jordan Yates, graduate transfer Jax Sherrard and junior offensive linemen Ethan Hagler.
And with getting those key members back, the Bearkats will also get several players who have college football experience. Sophomore linebacker Kavian Gaither was a person who reaped the benefits of this year.
Gaither likely would have been the second string, playing behind Williams. Gaither played in all nine games and started seven of them, he also gained the attention of the conference-earning WAC defensive player of the week after the Utah Tech game. Gaither and defensive back David Fisher are just two players to keep an eye out for next year.
“That’s something you are so excited about,” Keeler said. “Not only do you bring back Trevor Williams and Sincere Jackson, two phenomenal linebackers to me. Now KG has proven to be a legitimate linebacker and will be a legitimate linebacker competing for a lot of playing time and pushing to be a starter. There are a lot of guys that have benefited from all the extra snaps. I think that’s all going to make us better. KG and David Fisher are great examples, there’s a bunch of guys that wouldn’t have played a lot of football for us. Hopefully moving into conference USA, it creates a lot of depth.”
Sam Houston’s season is now over and they will head into the offseason. The Kats will now get themselves ready for their Conference USA tenure. The Bearkats will open their schedule next year against BYU on Sept. 2, 2023, in Provo, Utah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.