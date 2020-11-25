DALLAS — As the Sam Houston State men’s basketball team opened up its season on Wednesday night against SMU at Moody Coliseum with a 97-67 loss, it ran into two major issues.
Only one Bearkat player had it going offensively, and the SHSU defense allowed too many Mustang players to get going.
Junior guard Zach Nutall was superb on the offensive end for the Bearkats, scoring a career-high 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from three-point range. But the other Sam players combined to only score 31 points on 12-of-39 shooting and 2-of-15 from deep.
On the other end of the floor, Sam’s defense struggled, allowing four SMU players to score in double-figures, led by Kendric Davis’ 33 points. Three Mustangs hit three three-pointers each.
The Bearkats started the game out well, jumping out to an early 10-3 lead, largely thanks to Nutall’s seven early points. But SMU hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cut SHSU’s lead down to a point, and the Mustangs gradually controlled the first half from that point.
In the first half, Sam’s offense outside of Nutall struggled. While the junior scored 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting in the game’s first 20 minutes, every other Bearkat player combined for just 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting from the field.
For most of the first half, the Bearkats kept the game close, but SMU scored the final five points of the half and finished on a 9-1 run to go into halftime up 42-27. While the Mustangs shot 48 percent (12-25) from the field and 40 percent (4-10) from three-point range, Sam Houston State struggled as a team, only shooting 31.3 percent (10-31) and 18.2 percent (2-11) from beyond the arc.
Nutall picked up from where he left off in the first half, scoring Sam’s first 12 points of the second half. The issue for the Bearkats was that SMU had a bucket to answer every one that Sam scored. Even with Nutall’s impressive offensive performance, SMU still led by 13 at the second half’s first media timeout.
SMU’s offense continued to assert its dominance in the second half, and Sam Houston State simply did not have enough to keep up with the Mustangs. In the second half, SMU shot 55.9 percent from the field (19-34) and 41.2 percent (7-17) from three-point range en route to a 55-point half. Those percentages were higher until SMU Head Coach Tim Jankovich put his backups in.
SHSU won’t have much time to wallow in Wednesday’s loss as they will travel to Lubbock to play No. 14 Texas Tech on Friday at 1 p.m
