HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football returned home where its offensive woes continued to struggle.
The first half saw minimal offense movement for the Bearkats and while they pieced together a handful of drives late, they weren’t able to amount to much in their 10-3 loss to Northern Arizona, the first time the Kats have fallen to 0-2 since 2015.
Sam Houston struggled to find anything offensively behind quarterback Jordan Yates as their touchdown deficit grew to 120 minutes of play.
Yates would go 13-26 and 111 yards through the air behind a struggling offensive line. Sam Houston was able to get some of their rushing game going. However, Yates would lead the Bearkats with 74 yards.
Sam Houston was looking to get graduate Dezmon Jackson going early as the Kats had 113 rushing yards at the end of the first half. However, they were forced to pass the ball in the second half adding 28 rushing yards in the second half.
The Bearkat’s offensive line played better in the second half but with the deficit and the struggle to get anything going, everything stalled.
After the game, Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler noted three plays that stopped the offense. On the Kat’s opening drive he said an NAU player spit on a Bearkats and Jackson retaliated, which he got called for unsportsmanlike conduct, the interception off the referee and the clip downfield.
Senior linebacker Markel Perry missed a majority of the game defensively with what Keeler hopes is a peck strain and they will have more imagining done later.
Without Perry, Sam Houston held NAU to 314 yards of offense. The Bearkats also held the Lumberjacks to 6-17 on third downs but 4-5 on fourth down conversions.
The secondary for Sam Houston also showed a big problem tonight. NAU tossed for 255 yards and last week Texas A&M was able to toss for 387 yards last week. The secondary is going to have to get things right if the Kats want to turn their season around after back-to-back losses.
Sam Houston will stay at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium for their upcoming game. The Kats will face a transitioning A&M Commerce 64 times, but the first time since 2015. In the last meeting, Sam Houston won 38-24. The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. and will serve as the Bearkats family weekend.
