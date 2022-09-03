COLLEGE STATION — Sam Houston football opened its season with a tall task against the No. 6 team in the nation. Texas A&M would push its way to a 31-0 win over the Kats, the first time Sam Houston has been shut out since 2014.
Sam Houston’s defense opened the game up strong forcing Texas A&M to go three-and-out on its opening drive. This was all in credit to the Bearkat defensive line.
Led by senior Markell Perry, the Bearkats were able to find themselves in the backfield and nearly eliminating the run for the Aggies. After 30 minutes of play, A&M had 25 rushing yards and the Kats were only down by 17 points.
While the Kats took away the run game, A&M’s sophomore quarterback Haynes King would light them up through the air.
King would toss for 231 yards at the halftime break, beating Sam Houston’s DBs several times over the middle of the field. King would throw for 135 yards in the second quarter alone.
While things seemed like they were going positive for the Kats, a nearly three-hour lighting delay changed things.
Texas A&M’s offense would explode out of the second half. The Aggies would take the first drive of the half and completely shredded the Bearkats for a 12-play, 71-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown.
Despite that, Sam Houston saw several bright spots in this game. Graduate transfer BJ Foster found himself with an interception as did junior corner Kameryn Alexander.
But without offense for the Kats, anything would have been a struggle.
Sam Houston would not name a starter but Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Yates ran out on the field to lead the Kats to open the season. While his first three series were shaky, he found a groove.
Yates would finish the game throwing for just 91 yards but you could see a transformation.
Early on in the game timing was off with his receivers and he missed Cody Chrest on the sideline for what likely would have been a chunk of yards.
The run game for Sam Houston was also rough. In the first half, they were unable to get anything going on the ground and that carried through the game. Yates would lead the team in rushing yards while Oklahoma State transfer Dezmon Jackson struggled to find his groove.
Texas A&M would limit the Kats to just 125 yards in the game.
Sam Houston now has to turn their head and look towards their home-opener next Saturday. The Bearkats will give a return game to Northern Arizona. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
