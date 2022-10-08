HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston volleyball tried to bounce back from a four-set loss on Thursday but fell short against New Mexico State.
The Kats opened with a Set 1 win, but would eventually drop Set 5, 15-9 to drop them to 3-3 in WAC play.
“I think we started off really well,” Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray said. “It felt like we were at the top of the mountain and went downhill, instead of being at the bottom and going uphill. Hats off to New Mexico, I thought they blocked really well. It was a good match.”
Sam Houston won Set 1 and Set 3 by scores of 25-21 and 25-22, while the Aggies won Set 2,4 and 5 with scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 15-9.
The Kats corrected the mistakes they made on Thursday as they had 46 errors as a team. Today, they had 34.
Redshirt freshman Madison Dyer had a big game. She finished with 11 kills and six total blocks. Dyer’s 11 kills tied sophomore Alyssa Fielder and junior Catherine Krieger for the team-high in the match.
“To us, it feels like she isn’t doing as much as she is,” Gray said. “These kids are doing a great job, they are just coming up on the wrong end of the results. I’m pleased with what they are doing, but we are going to have to turn this around and get these wins.”
As a team, the Kats held a hitting percentage of .136 in the match with a .294 kill percentage in the match.
Krieger’s 11 kills continued her streak of double-digit kills to five straight games.
Sam Houston will continue its home slate with another match on Thursday. The Kats will play Utah Tech with first serve coming at 6:30 p.m.
“I think the one thing we want to do is make sure that our setters are giving our hitters the right opportunities to hit the ball,” Gray said. “Sometimes, I think we are going outside when we should be going to the middle. I think we need our offense to cook a little bit. I also think our defense is faltering. We have some things to work on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.