The Sam Houston State Bearkats have fallen out of the Top 25 after suffering a loss to North Dakota on Saturday.
Sam Houston State, previously No. 24, joined Wofford on Monday as the two teams to fall out of this week's STATS FCS Top 25 poll.
The Bearkats' departure from the poll leaves three Southland Conference teams in the Top 25 — No. 13 Nicholls, No. 14 Central Arkansas and No. 21 Southeastern Louisiana. Sam Houston State joined fellow league members McNeese, Lamar, Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word among those receiving votes.
A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.
Below is the full STATS FCS Top 25 following Week 3:
1. North Dakota State (3-0), 3,941 points (150 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 47-22 win over Delaware
2. James Madison (2-1), 3,747 (8)
Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 63-12 win over Morgan State
3. South Dakota State (2-1), 3,653
Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 38-10 win over Drake
4. UC Davis (2-1), 3,352
Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 41-13 win over Lehigh
5. Towson (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 3,296
Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 45-23 win over Maine
6. Weber State (1-2), 2,848
Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 19-13 loss to Nevada
7. Kennesaw State (2-1), 2,757
Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 42-7 win over Alabama State
8. Montana State (2-1), 2,536
Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 23-14 win over Western Illinois
9. Northern Iowa (1-1), 2,287
Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: Bye
10. Jacksonville State (2-1), 2,285
Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: 49-45 win over Eastern Washington
11. Eastern Washington (1-2), 2,284
Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 49-45 loss to Jacksonville State
12. Maine (1-2, 0-1 CAA),2,083
Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: 45-23 loss to Towson
13. Nicholls (1-1), 2,070
Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week’s Result: 42-35 win over Prairie View A&M
14. Central Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 Southland), 1,960
Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 31-30 win over Abilene Christian
15. Illinois State (2-1), 1,950
Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week’s Result: 21-3 win over Eastern Illinois
16. North Carolina A&T (2-1), 1,540
Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 27-21 win over Charleston Southern
17. Furman (1-2), 1,464
Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 24-17 loss to Virginia Tech
18. Villanova (3-0), 1,293
Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week’s Result: 45-10 win over Bucknell
19. Montana (2-1), 983
Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: 35-3 loss to Oregon
20. Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 912
Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: 47-22 loss to North Dakota State
21. Southeastern Louisiana (1-1), 882
Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: 40-29 loss to Ole Miss
22. Elon (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 689
Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: 42-20 win over Richmond
23. Southeast Missouri (1-2), 570
Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week’s Result: 50-0 loss to Missouri
24. Youngstown State (3-0), 497
Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 34-14 win over Duquesne
25. The Citadel (1-2), 221
Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 27-24 OT win over Georgia Tech
Dropped Out: Wofford, Sam Houston State
Others Receiving Votes: Princeton 220, Stony Brook 154, South Carolina State 118, Indiana State 110, Dartmouth 74, McNeese 67, Wofford 67, Sam Houston State 61, North Dakota 56, Northern Arizona 53, Southern Illinois 49, Yale 39, Dayton 38, Sacramento State 33, Monmouth 33, Lamar 16, Duquesne 12, Chattanooga 11, Austin Peay 8, Cal Poly 7, Alcorn State 4, Eastern Kentucky 4, Houston Baptist 4, ETSU 3, Mercer 3, William & Mary 3, UIW 1, Holy Cross 1, Idaho State 1
