The Sam Houston State Bearkats have fallen out of the Top 25 after suffering a loss to North Dakota on Saturday.

Sam Houston State, previously No. 24, joined Wofford on Monday as the two teams to fall out of this week's STATS FCS Top 25 poll.

The Bearkats' departure from the poll leaves three Southland Conference teams in the Top 25 — No. 13 Nicholls, No. 14 Central Arkansas and No. 21 Southeastern Louisiana. Sam Houston State joined fellow league members McNeese, Lamar, Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word among those receiving votes.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

Below is the full STATS FCS Top 25 following Week 3:

1. North Dakota State (3-0), 3,941 points (150 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week’s Result: 47-22 win over Delaware 

2. James Madison (2-1), 3,747 (8)

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week’s Result: 63-12 win over Morgan State  

3. South Dakota State (2-1), 3,653

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week’s Result: 38-10 win over Drake

4. UC Davis (2-1), 3,352

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week’s Result: 41-13 win over Lehigh

5. Towson (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 3,296

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week’s Result: 45-23 win over Maine

6. Weber State (1-2), 2,848

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week’s Result: 19-13 loss to Nevada

7. Kennesaw State (2-1), 2,757

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week’s Result: 42-7 win over Alabama State

8. Montana State (2-1), 2,536

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week’s Result: 23-14 win over Western Illinois

9. Northern Iowa (1-1), 2,287

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week’s Result: Bye

10. Jacksonville State (2-1), 2,285

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week’s Result: 49-45 win over Eastern Washington

11. Eastern Washington (1-2), 2,284

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week’s Result: 49-45 loss to Jacksonville State

12. Maine (1-2, 0-1 CAA),2,083

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week’s Result: 45-23 loss to Towson

13. Nicholls (1-1), 2,070

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week’s Result: 42-35 win over Prairie View A&M

14. Central Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 Southland), 1,960

Previous Ranking: 14; Last Week’s Result: 31-30 win over Abilene Christian

15. Illinois State (2-1), 1,950

Previous Ranking: 13; Last Week’s Result: 21-3 win over Eastern Illinois

16. North Carolina A&T (2-1), 1,540

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week’s Result: 27-21 win over Charleston Southern

17. Furman (1-2), 1,464

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week’s Result: 24-17 loss to Virginia Tech

18. Villanova (3-0), 1,293

Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week’s Result: 45-10 win over Bucknell

19. Montana (2-1), 983

Previous Ranking: 20; Last Week’s Result: 35-3 loss to Oregon

20. Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 912

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week’s Result: 47-22 loss to North Dakota State

21. Southeastern Louisiana (1-1), 882

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week’s Result: 40-29 loss to Ole Miss

22. Elon (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 689

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week’s Result: 42-20 win over Richmond 

23. Southeast Missouri (1-2), 570

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week’s Result: 50-0 loss to Missouri 

24. Youngstown State (3-0), 497

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 34-14 win over Duquesne

25. The Citadel (1-2), 221

Previous Ranking: N/R; Last Week’s Result: 27-24 OT win over Georgia Tech 

Dropped Out: Wofford, Sam Houston State 

Others Receiving Votes: Princeton 220, Stony Brook 154, South Carolina State 118, Indiana State 110, Dartmouth 74, McNeese 67, Wofford 67, Sam Houston State 61, North Dakota 56, Northern Arizona 53, Southern Illinois 49, Yale 39, Dayton 38, Sacramento State 33, Monmouth 33, Lamar 16, Duquesne 12, Chattanooga 11, Austin Peay 8, Cal Poly 7, Alcorn State 4, Eastern Kentucky 4, Houston Baptist 4, ETSU 3, Mercer 3, William & Mary 3, UIW 1, Holy Cross 1, Idaho State 1 

