HUNTSVILLE — With rain coming down and temperatures dropping, Sam Houston and Southern Utah played their final game of the season. The Bearkats would fall to the Thunderbirds 17-7 in Sam Houston’s final game at the FCS level.
The Bearkats, playing in their final game at the FCS level, were not able to get a lot of offense going behind sophomore quarterback Trapper Pannell.
Pannell led the Bearkats from the second drive after junior Keegan Shoemaker was injured on the third play of the game and was taken to the injury tent. Pannell wouldn’t have that much success through the air, but his legs would guide him.
He would set his career high in rushing with 147 yards and grab the Bearkats only touchdown. However, he would also have two interceptions to go along with 127 yards in the air.
Sam Houston would also see another makeshift line with redshirt freshman center D’Ary Patton move over to the left guard spot and redshirt sophomore Seth Kohlscheen playing center.
The Bearkats run game was never established outside of Pannell. Graduate back Dezmon Jackson tried to get things going for the Bearkats but on his 13 attempts he garnered 66 yards on the ground.
Sam Houston’s defense tried to keep them in the game but the Thunderbirds contained early on. Southern Utah would open the game after the Bearkats deferred the kick and would drive 48 yards for a field goal. This lead would never be given up.
Utah Tech would then score a touchdown on their third drive of the game, this gave them the 10-0 advantage. That lead would stay until right before the half. Pannell would rush for two yards for the Kats lone score.
With the weather, fumbles quickly became an issue for both teams. The Kats were able to force two fumbles, one by sophomore Kavian Gaither and senior Tyler Moore.
Despite some of the success the Bearkats had eight punts but only had two, three-and-outs. Sam Houston also had six drives end in Thunderbird territory, with three of them starting there.
Now with the loss, Sam Houston will turn their attention to the FBS where they will compete in Conference USA next season.
