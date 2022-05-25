MESA, AZ — For the second straight year, Sam Houston baseball has dropped the opening round of their conference tournament.
The Kats would open the conference tournament with a game against the fourth seeded New Mexico State University where the Kats would fall 3-1.
Sam Houston would start junior Matt Dillard, where he would have a strong outing. Dillard would throw six innings and face 26 Aggie batters. He would tie his career high of nine strikeouts in this outing.
While he struck out nine batters, NMSU would get four hits, three of them being for extra bases. His three walks would be the difference. In the top of the third, the Aggies would get their first two batters on base via a walk before a two-out triple from Edwin Martinez Pagani would break the game open.
Dillard would then keep the Aggies scoreless. Logan Hewitt was called from the bullpen to start the seventh. Hewitt would continue to blank the Aggies until the top of the ninth when T Tabajk drilled a ball over the right center wall to make it a 3-1 game.
The Bearkats offense was strong for the Kats with nine hits, but only one timely. In the bottom of the fourth Easton Loyd singled to left center bringing Carlos Contreras home.
Four members of the Bearkats roster garnered a multi-hit game against the Aggies. Anthony MacKenzie led the way with three hits.
As the Bearkats now trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth they looked as if they could rally. Contreas would reach base with a lead-off single and then Loyd would follow with a one-out single to have runners on first and second.
Sam Houston would then pitch hit for Myles Jefferson with Hunter Autrey. which he would hit into an infield fly. Luke Repka would then be brought in for Christain Smith for the final out. Repka would hit a ground ball to first base to end the game.
The Bearkats will now be sent into the losing side of the bracket. The same thing happened to the Bearkats last season in their final Southland tournament.
The Kats clung to their pitching staff as just two were used in the game. With the tournament shifted to win or go home for the Kats, they now have to play as each game is their last.
Sam Houston will return to the diamond on Thursday with their first pitch coming at 11 a.m. central time. Fans can also stream the game on the ESPN+ platform.
