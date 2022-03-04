HUNTSVILLE — After dropping back-to-back games, Sam Houston was able to bounce back on Thursday night and defeat Tarleton to secure a top-five spot in the WAC tournament.
The Bearkats were able to pull away from the Texans in the closing minutes to grab the 69-50 win to end their regular season.
Sam Houston was led by seniors Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley in this one. The duo combined for 29 points in their senior night. Flagg finished the game with a double-double with 11 rebounds.
While this game was a back-and-forth affair, the Texans never led in this game. The Bearkats, however, couldn’t find a way to put this one away until the closing minutes.
In the final two minutes, the Kats hit back-to-back-to-back threes that lifted them to this win.
With the final game of the season wrapped up for the Kats, they will now have to wait for the results of today’s games. As the Kats can drop no further than the fifth seed and no higher than the three seed, there is still a chance they can grab a share of the Western Athletic Conference regular-season title.
The Bearkats finished WAC play with a 13-5 record through conference and with New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin, Seattle University and Grand Canyon could all finish the season at 13-5 and share the title.
If that scenario were to play out, New Mexico State would be the first overall seed, despite the Kats defeating them earlier this year. However, the Kats will have at least a first-round bye into the tournament.
With Grand Canyon holding the tie-breaker over the Kats, a win for the Lopes later today puts Sam Houston in the five-seed with a match-up against the winner of California Baptist and the ninth seed.
Women’s scenarios
For the Women’s side of things, the Kats will enter the tournament having quite the turnaround.
Sam Houston started their WAC conference play 0-6 before defeating UTRGV on the road in the game before their head coach Ravon Justice came back from leave. The Kats then won seven straight games, even knocking off top-ranked California Baptist along the way.
They will now enter the tournament with a 9-9 conference record and could see themselves as high as they four-seed … or as low as the eighth seed and lose out on a bye.
But with both Sam Houston teams closing out their years this week, they will be scoreboard watching to see when and who they will play in Las Vegas
